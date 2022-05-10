Mohd Asif Aka Master Ji's video "Chatur Puthiya Commission Baaj" crosses 7.8M views on YouTube

Social Media is completely going crazy with the viral hit of the famous video "Chatur Puthiya Commission Baaj" on the famous YouTube channel Sevengers. Meet the man behind Mohd Asif aka Master Ji.

The video has crossed whopping 7.8+ Million views and is presently the trendiest video grabbing the attraction of viewers. Mohd Asif aims to make people rejoice while having fun. He uses a local tone and connects easily with the audience. His fun tone and expressions attract the attention of people around the country. The videos are amazingly interesting and gained applause from the audience.

Mohd Asif is the man behind the famous YouTube channel 'Sevengers' which recently crossed 7.18 Million subscribers and also features some viral and entertaining content. The viral video "Chatur Puthiya Commission Baaj" grabbed millions of views. Mohd Asif's performance and facial expressions are very crazy and funny in the video seeking the attention of viewers and making them laugh.

The video "Chatur Puthiya Commission Baaj" portrays a painter who is smart and clever, and shows how he takes out the commission from his owner as well as his shopkeeper in a very hilarious way. The fun way of character performances is incredible, and we as audiences can certainly relate to it as such things happens in everyday life of every person and rejoice in the content. The second part of the series has also grabbed millions of views and the audience is truly enjoying the series from the core of their heart.

Many aspiring content creators are following in their footsteps and are rising in the digital space to spread laughter and fun all around. Well, the career as a YouTuber and content creator is arising in today's scenario, and yes, we truly need people like Mohd Asif who amazingly make use of social media platforms and are making the most out of it.

Many aspiring content creators are following in their footsteps and are rising in the digital space to spread laughter and fun all around. Well, the career as a YouTuber and content creator is arising in today's scenario, and yes, we truly need people like Mohd Asif who amazingly make use of social media platforms and are making the most out of it.

