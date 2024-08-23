Mohini Sharma stands strong with Mrs. India Inc. Winners

Mumbai [India], August 21: Mohini Sharma, the visionary leader of Mrs. India Inc., has released an official statement expressing her steadfast support for all the winners of Mrs. India Inc. In the face of ongoing criticism, Mohini remains resolute, stressing that while the pageant industry often invites debate, the merit and achievements of her winners are unquestionable and must not be challenged.

Mohini stated, “While agencies and organizations have their share of challenges, the integrity and accomplishments of our winners are beyond reproach. It is disheartening to see attempts to undermine their success by the participants at the losing end up losing the competition. We are committed to showcasing their true potential and contributions, and I will not tolerate any efforts to discredit their achievements.”

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor