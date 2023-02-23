Mohit Kamboj: A Small-Town Boy to The Founder of KBJ Group & his Inspiring Journey!

Mohit Kamboj, CEO of KBJ Group

New Delhi (India), February 23: Mohit Kamboj’s journey from a small-town boy in Varanasi to the president of the Indian Bullion and Jewellery Association is a testament to his exceptional business acumen. Growing up in a family that owned a well-established jewellery business and wholesale goods shop, Mohit Kamboj was influenced by his father’s expertise in the trade. He attributes his success to his father, who taught him the ropes and honed his skills. Mohit Kamboj acknowledges his father’s astute business sense and admires him for instilling in him a deep appreciation for the industry. His early exposure to the jewellery trade in Varanasi set the stage for Mohit Kamboj’s illustrious career as a business mastermind.

As he grew older, Mohit Kamboj’s entrepreneurial spirit took hold, and he set his sights on starting his own business. Leaving behind his mother and father in Varanasi, Mohit felt a mix of excitement and fear as he embarked on a new journey in Mumbai. Mohit Kamboj enrolled in one of Mumbai’s top colleges to pursue a degree in commerce and economics, which he completed in 2002. After obtaining his degree, Mohit wasted no time in starting his venture, the KBJ Group.

Mohit Kamboj, also known as Mohit Bharatiya, hails from Amritsar but completed his studies in Varanasi. In 2002, he obtained a bachelor’s degree in commerce and economics from a prestigious institution in Mumbai, after which he founded KBJ Group. Mohit Kamboj is the founder and CEO of KBJ Group, a private conglomerate that operates in bullion, Jewellery, entertainment, real estate, and hospitality. The KBJ Group’s CSR initiative includes the Mohit Kamboj Bharatiya Foundation, which works for social and environmental progress. Mohit is proud of the moments in his life that have shaped him into the person he is today.

Mohit Kamboj on the upcoming endeavours of the KBJ Group.

The KBJ Group is a family-owned business that employs 200 to 250 people and has expanded into various industries. Mohit Kamboj’s wife, Aksha Kamboj, is also part of the management board. Today, in 2023, the KBJ Group stands out as one of Mumbai’s top family-owned businesses, thanks to its strong legacy and continuous growth across diverse industries.

“I’ve faced my fair share of challenges, but I’m proud of where I am today,” says Mohit Kamboj. “As we move forward into 2023, the KBJ Group is excited to announce our expansion plans, which include new residential and commercial projects in major cities like Mumbai and Pune. We’re committed to delivering cutting-edge amenities that meet the needs of a diverse range of clients, from first-time homeowners to luxury buyers. We’re also looking to extend our footprint in the affordable housing segment, which we believe is a key driver of growth in the Indian real estate market.”

“We’re thrilled to take advantage of the growth prospects in the Indian real estate market, and we have full confidence that our proven track record and unwavering commitment to delivering top-notch projects will enable us to achieve our growth goals. Our mission is to provide the best possible experience to our customers, and we firmly believe that our expansion plans will help us accomplish that objective,” added Mohit Kamboj.

Mohit Kamboj Bharatiya and his life beyond a recognized entrepreneur as a family man.

Mohit, a skilled professional, is also a dedicated father of two children who believes in equally sharing parenting duties with his wife as an example for their children. Having had a close bond with his parents, Mohit understands the significance of strong family ties that extend beyond one’s personal life. He emphasizes that his parents played a crucial role in shaping him into an entrepreneurial person.

Mohit Kamboj, the founder of KBJ Group, reveals his success mantra for transforming businesses and offers insight into how he maintained high productivity levels despite the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic “As an entrepreneur, I believe that it is not just about running a business but also about serving the people to help them achieve their aspirations. When the Covid-19 pandemic struck, we faced several challenges, but we remained committed to our purpose. We revised our company strategies to benefit our employees and customers, and I am proud to say that we have been able to maintain our productivity levels even during these trying times,” says Mohit Kamboj, founder of KBJ Group.

Mohit Kamboj, a great leader of KBJ Group, aims to pass on the same values and knowledge to his children as his father, a renowned businessman in Varanasi, gifted him. With the support of his wife, Aksha Kamboj, who is also a member of the KBJ Group, the family is well on their way to achieving this goal.

