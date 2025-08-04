MOIL achieves highest-ever July manganese ore production in FY26

New Delhi, Aug 4 Government-owned MOIL has achieved manganese ore production of 1.45 lakh tonnes in July, marking an impressive growth of 12 per cent over the corresponding period last year (CPLY), despite adverse weather conditions, it was announced on Monday.

Despite heavy rainfall, MOIL demonstrated strong operational momentum during April–July 2025, with production at 6.47 lakh tonnes (7.8 per cent growth), sales of 5.01 lakh tonnes (10.7 per cent higher than CPLY), and exploratory drilling of 43,215 meters (up 11.4 per cent over CPLY), according to the Steel Ministry.

MOIL chairman and managing director Ajit Kumar Saxena congratulated the MOIL team for this remarkable performance and appreciated the continued efforts to enhance production & sales even under challenging weather conditions.

In June, India’s largest manganese ore producer continued its robust growth trajectory with the highest-ever production of 1.68 lakh tonnes of manganese ore, marking a 2 per cent increase over the corresponding period last year.

The government-owned company, which supplies manganese ore as an input for making steel, also achieved its best ever Q1 exploratory core drilling of 34,900 metres, which represents a robust 16.2 per cent increase over the same quarter last year.

Earlier, MOIL reported a 27 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 115.7 crore for the January-March quarter of financial year 2024-25, compared to Rs 91.1 crore in the corresponding of the previous financial year.

Revenue from operations during the quarter came in at Rs 433.4 crore, registering a 4.2 per cent increase from Rs 415.9 crore a year ago.

Operational performance remained stable, with EBITDA rising 8.7 per cent on-year to Rs 139.4 crore. EBITDA margin expanded to 32.2 per cent from 30.9 per cent in the year-ago period, reflecting improved cost control and firm pricing.

The MOIL board has also approved the payment of an interim dividend of Rs. 4.02 per share for the financial year 2024-25 during the declaration of the Q3 results. This represents a 15 per cent increase over last year’s interim dividend of Rs. 3.50 per share.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor