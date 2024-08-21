"Moment calls for solidarity," says Zimbabwe's Vice President as African nations call for collaboration at CII Africa-India conclave

New Delhi [India], August 21 : The 19th CII India-Africa Business Conclave in New Delhi witnessed a powerful call for enhanced collaboration between India and Africa, with distinguished addresses by Vice Presidents Muhammad Bs Jallow of Gambia, Jeremiah Kpan Koung of Liberia, and CGDN Chiwenge of Zimbabwe.

In his address, Gambia's Vice President Muhammad Bs Jallow extended warm congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on securing another term in office.

"I want to congratulate Prime Minister Modi for another term in office," Jallow stated, acknowledging the significance of stable leadership in driving forward the India-Africa partnership.

Jallow highlighted the formidable challenges faced by the global community, ranging from climate change to technological disruption and the need for inclusive development. He stressed that collaboration and strategic partnerships are key to harnessing collective strength to address these challenges.

He said, "Our world faces formidable challenges from climate change and technological disruption to imperatives of inclusive development. It is through collaboration, knowledge sharing and strategic partnership that we can harness our collective strength to address these challenges."

He added, "We envisage to deepen and strengthen the already existing ties between India and Gambia by further exploring several key initiatives and collaborations between the Gambia and India through this conclave."

He further expressed Gambia's commitment to deepening and strengthening the already existing ties between the two nations. Jallow outlined his vision for exploring key initiatives and collaborations between Gambia and India through the conclave, emphasizing the potential for innovative solutions that drive growth and create lasting impact.

Jallow said, "We can develop innovative solutions that drive growth and create lasting impact. This will be through economic partnerships, promoting trade opportunities by establishing more trade agreements that are facilitated by lack of investments."

India has revolutionized industries from healthcare to finance, creating solutions that are not only efficient but also scalable. The African continent too is witnessing a surge in innovation, with young entrepreneurs leading the change in areas like FinTech, agritech and renewable energy," he added.

Additionally, he expressed Gambia's openness to launching collaborative projects aimed at youth empowerment, helping young entrepreneurs and innovators gain access to necessary resources.

"Also, the partnership between India and the Gambia in the technology sector is focused on bridging the digital divide and ensuring that both countries can harness the power of the digital economy. Additionally, we are open to launching collaborative projects in youth empowerment that focus and empowering young entrepreneurs and innovators, helping them gain access to resources," Jallow said.

Liberia's Vice President Jeremiah Kpan Koung, in his address, lauded India's rich history and its meaningful contributions to global politics, economy, and security.

He said, "African- countries have worked very hard to improve intra-Africa trade. I have come here to make India's case. India has a rich history. India continues playing meaningful roles in the world politics, economy and security."

He added, "Today, I am proud of the long-standing diplomatic relationship that continues to exist between India and Liberia over six decades. Our two nations have been deeply engaged in international trade and commerce in the last decades."

Vice President of Zimbabwe, CGDN Chiwenge, called for collaboration, solidarity, and a shared vision for the natural development of economies at the conclave.

He emphasized that this moment demands collective action to address critical areas that are vital for strengthening India-Africa cooperation.

Chiwenge said, "This is a moment that calls for collaboration, solidarity, and the shared vision for the natural development of our economies. This conclave will tackle issues of cooperation and modalities for financing, growth, infrastructure development, agricultural and industrial innovation, harnessing of critical minerals, security, advancement of information, communication technology, medical and economic integration."

He added, "These are critical areas which call for collective attention to strengthen India-Africa cooperation to achieve a shared and a shared sustainable economic development for the betterment of our people."

Chiwenge outlined the key issues the conclave would tackle, including cooperation modalities for financing, growth, infrastructure development, agricultural and industrial innovation, harnessing critical minerals, security, and the advancement of information and communication technology.

He said, "Zimbabwe is open for business and presents opportunities in mining, manufacturing, agriculture, tourism, information, communication, technology and infrastructure development, among others, we are interested more in investment that can value to our agricultural programs and investment and expands, economic growth and improvement opportunities, as well as facilitate technology transfer."

