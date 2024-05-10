Mompreneurs Making Waves: Inspiring Stories of Women Entrepreneurs on Mother’s Day

New Delhi (India), May 10: On Mother’s Day, we celebrate the remarkable resilience and ingenuity of women who not only raise families but also build thriving businesses. These ‘mompreneurs’ embody the epitome of multitasking, seamlessly blending the roles of caregiver and entrepreneur. In this article, we delve into the inspiring stories of several such women who have defied conventional norms, navigated challenges, and carved their paths in the business world while nurturing their families. From innovative startups to established enterprises, these stories highlight the profound impact and entrepreneurial spirit of mothers who are making waves in various industries.

1. Dr. Aarti Kapila: Founder of Cocoon

Dr Aarti Kapila is a healthcare professional with over 25 years of in healthcare and hospital administration. She is a co-founder and Board Member of Osteoskill India and Founder of SSCULPTT, a consulting company in healthcare and veterinary sciences. Through her consulting company she has guided and mentored many women-led businesses to huge growth and success, she is a Founding member of India’s largest dental start-up chain with multi-speciality dental practices, labs, mobile clinics employing, training, and deploying the largest women workforce of dental professionals. Winner of the Dr. Hari Prakash Award for Community Service. Awarded International College of Dentist-Merit Award for Community Dentistry in 2014. Scientific Committee Member of International Conference of Dental Sciences at ITS Dental College, 2015. She has been a regular contributor to Times of India, Good Housekeeping, Cosmopolitan, Femina and Grih Shobha in addition to numerous health platforms online, Dr. Aarti is a recognised Subject Matter Expert with reputed universities such as BITS Pilani and IIT Madras. Today, we celebrate the incredible woman who fills her life with love, warmth, and wisdom. To all the mothers, grandmothers, stepmothers, foster mothers, and mother figures out there: thank you for your endless sacrifices, your unwavering support, and your boundless affection.”

2. Aparna Desai: Co-founder & CEO of Ventura eLearning Global Pvt Ltd.

Aparna Desai, a sales and marketing veteran with over two decades of experience in the eLearning industry, transcends the realm of numbers with her visionary approach. Having witnessed firsthand the transformative impact of employee development, Aparna is driven by a passion to empower individuals with tech-driven immersive eLearning solutions that deliver tangible business value. Under her adept leadership, Ventura has swiftly evolved from a startup into a revered brand within just four years, serving a diverse clientele across the USA, Middle East, Europe, India, and Australia. Aparna’s relentless pursuit of excellence and unwavering focus on customer needs propel Ventura’s remarkable growth. Recognizing that success extends beyond strategic planning and the bottom line, she has fostered a thriving company culture where visionary leadership harmonizes with a fervent passion for innovation. This unique environment nurtures employee growth, fostering a sense of shared purpose and mutual success, thereby redefining leadership in the eLearning industry.

3. Dipali Chandak: Director of WX Consultants Pvt. Ltd. & Founder of Stree Udyami Foundation

Dipali Chandak, a visionary leader and devoted mother, epitomizes the essence of Mother’s Day integrated into everyday entrepreneurship. As the driving force behind WisdomXtra WX Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and the NGO SwayamShakti – Stree Udyami Foundation, Dipali embodies a model of success where business acumen intertwines with social empowerment. Through WisdomXtra, she has guided over 100 businesses, fostering leadership and management within burgeoning industries, while her NGO empowers over 2,000 rural and tribal women entrepreneurs in Maharashtra. Dipali’s commitment to nurturing others mirrors the spirit of Mother’s Day, extending beyond familial ties to uplift communities. Her story inspires us to reimagine business practices where profit aligns with societal well-being, envisioning a world where mompreneurs receive robust support and recognition. Dipali’s journey from a supportive family environment to impacting wider community networks sets a blueprint for global empowerment, urging us to celebrate and nurture the entrepreneurial spirit of mothers every day.

4. Moutushi Roy: Founder of Svojaas Fashions, awarded with “SME Awards 2023 and Women Entrepreneur Awards 2023”

Being a mother is a blessing and being an entrepreneur is a dream, necessity and identity. But being a mompreneur is like walking on a tightrope. I had rejoined the office when he was only 6 months old. He is 21 years old now. We have faced many lows and highs in our life. As an entrepreneur Life has been tough, uphill sometimes and there are days when besides stress and tension I have no other emotion left in me l. But when I see my son so emotionally balanced, doing well in his career, fending for himself staying away from us adjusting happily the guilt trip I always had for not giving him enough time during his growing-up years lessens. His small and big accomplishments make me proud and vice versa. Am so surprised when he advises me on business and relationships and I am forced to ponder if my absence was an advantage and that has made him more independent. I am proud of my genius and that is my biggest award in life.

5. Naina Ruhail: Co-CEO & Director of Vanity Wagon

Naina Ruhail, epitomizes the essence of a modern-day mompreneur. Armed with a master’s degree in business and backed by over three years of experience in marketing tech and education from prestigious institutions like the London School of Makeup and London School of Fashion, Naina is the driving force behind Vanity Wagon (NAPSA Private Limited) and its diverse ventures. Since its inception in September 2018, Vanity Wagon has evolved into India’s leading clean beauty platform, boasting an impressive array of over 400 global brands. Under Naina’s leadership, the company has achieved remarkable milestones, securing external funding, expanding its offline and online presence, and spearheading initiatives like Better Beauty and Bellebox. Naina’s entrepreneurial journey is not only marked by financial success but also by a string of accolades, including the prestigious Women on Top Award and recognition in Business World’s 40 under 40. As she continues to lead Vanity Wagon towards greater heights, Naina Ruhail remains an inspiration for aspiring women entrepreneurs everywhere, proving that motherhood and business acumen can indeed go hand in hand.

6. Padmaja Duvvuri: Brand Narration Expert and Founder of The Story Docks

Once upon a time, I was this young girl with big dreams, navigating the world of mechanical drawings as the only female in my class. I was fueled by ambition and determination to make it big in the world of architecture. But life threw curveballs at me – a relocation, health challenges, and a shift from science to commerce happened and I was devastated. But I persevered, earning not one but three MBAs after my marriage and kids. What was left uncharged or became a catalyst for this achievement was the fuel of unwavering ambition within me. I started on my own about 2 decades ago and as an entrepreneur, I’ve carved a niche in branding and content marketing, empowering businesses through The Story Docks and Arete Technologies. But my journey isn’t just about business; it’s about giving back. Through initiatives like women's support and mentoring programs at Shrunkhala or my green business – The Green Studio, I’ve championed social change and empowerment. So, on this International Mother's Day, let's keep the passion alive within us and let’s celebrate the mompreneurs – the dreamers, the doers, the unstoppable forces of nature. Together, let's make waves and inspire generations to come.

7. Prerna Rajpal: Founder & CEO of Amaris by Prerna Rajpal

Versatile and one-of-a-kind, AMARIS reflects my journey as a proud mom and entrepreneur. Drawing from my experience as a Financial Consultant on Wall Street and my family's heritage in jewellery craftsmanship, AMARIS embodies the essence of the modern Indian woman, crafted by and for her, regardless of geographical boundaries.

Where global savoir-faire meets Indian heritage, each AMARIS jewel is meticulously designed to resonate with the multi-faceted lifestyle and multi-cultural roots of the Indian woman. From exquisite bridal jewellery to glamorous everyday baubles, each piece is an heirloom crafted to endure generations.

As a proud mom of a 14-year-old boy and the founder of a 12-year-old brand, it's a privilege to witness both my son and AMARIS flourish. Together, they represent the beauty of growth and evolution, reflecting the spirit of resilience and innovation that defines our brand.

8. Rekha Atri: CEO & Co-Founder of iKargos.com

Rekha Atri defied the odds in the midst of the pandemic, she founded iKargos.com with a mission to simplify global logistics through a user-friendly Logistics Management System. Lockdowns exposed the need for efficient logistics, and Atri’s team rose to the challenge, innovating and adapting. Their efforts were rewarded in 2021 with significant seed funding from GAIL (India) Limited, valuing iKargos.com at 56 Crores. This not only provided financial support but also validated their potential.

From its beginnings, iKargos.com has grown to 22 locations across India and Dubai, solidifying its global presence. Atri’s story is one of remarkable resilience. A single mother to a toddler and daughter of an army officer, she navigates personal challenges while driving iKargos’ success, proving her unwavering commitment to both family and her entrepreneurial vision.

9. Ruchi Verma: Founder of Aaruvi Ruchi Verma

Motherhood has been the most magical journey of my life. Being a mother to a 3-month-old boy and a busy entrepreneur at the same time is not easy. But seeing my child grow every day and learn new things keeps me motivated and ready for every challenge. Being a successful mompreneur is like raising two children- your own child and the startup that you have nurtured from its birth, exactly like a child. This dual responsibility means doing things with ruthless prioritization, discipline and empathy. It also sometimes means long hours, tiring days and exhaustion. But at the end of the day, the joy that you feel from both your child learning new skills and your business achieving new heights makes it all worth it. I hope that life brings this joy to all existing and aspiring mompreneurs out there! I look forward to taking my clothing brand Aaruvi Ruchi Verma (www.aaruvi.com) to new heights.

10. Ruma Batheja: Co-founder of Knowledgetics Research Pvt. Ltd.

As the co-founder of Knowledgetics Research Pvt Ltd, a pioneering global knowledge hub, Ruma Batheja leads with a mission to revolutionize the landscape of research, analytics, and consulting in the realms of people, process, and technology across organizations in the United States, Europe, and South Asia. Her journey as a mompreneur is a testament to her resilience and dedication, as she effortlessly navigates the intricate balance between nurturing her family and her team at Knowledgetics. Ruma’s ability to harmonize the demands of motherhood with the rigors of entrepreneurship serves as a beacon of inspiration for women worldwide.

Ruma is not just a successful entrepreneur, but a symbol of empowerment and possibility. Her story resonates with countless women, who aspire to embark on their entrepreneurial journey while embracing the joys of motherhood. Ruma continues to inspire and empower a generation of change-makers through her transformative and visionary leadership skills.

11. Suvarna Bhat: Founder of Bhoomiputri

Suvarna Bhat, an entrepreneur & Founder at Bhoomiputri.in – advises budding entrepreneurs to embrace risk and see failure as a learning experience. Seek guidance from mentors and believe in yourself. The impact is maximized by serving a wider audience. Innovation often arises from unexpected discoveries. Success comes from flawless execution, not just grand ideas. Persistence, as Krishna teaches in the Bhagavad Gita, is key. Leave the outcome to fate, but give your all. “Advice for budding entrepreneurs: Embrace risk; failure doesn’t define you if you’ve given your all. Seek guidance from experienced individuals. Be open about your challenges. Believe in yourself above all. Your impact reflects your purpose; strive to reach and serve more. Innovation often arises unexpectedly. Success hinges not just on ground-breaking ideas but on flawless execution. A sound strategy is vital, but victory lies in effective implementation. Persist in your endeavours, echoing the wisdom of Krishna in the Bhagavadgeeta: focus on your efforts, and let go of the outcome.”

12. Swati Chatrath: Co-Founder of Medical Warehouse

Meet Swati Chatrath, a beacon of hope and resilience amidst life’s chaos, mother to Arya (13) and Arjun (10). Her journey from humble beginnings to entrepreneurial success speaks volumes about determination and perseverance. Raised in a middle-class family, Swati’s parents instilled in her a strong work ethic and belief in education. After graduating with honors in Mathematics from Delhi University, she aimed for a lecturership but shifted gears halfway through her doctoral studies to embrace family responsibilities. With the support of her husband, Sanjay Chatrath, a real estate veteran, Swati ventured into launching Medical Warehouse from scratch. Despite facing challenges in a male-dominated industry, her passion and determination never wavered. Through grit and innovation, Swati’s business gained recognition, emphasizing quality and customer satisfaction. Beyond business success, Swati is a community pillar, supporting local causes. Her journey inspires aspiring entrepreneurs, affirming that with motherhood and family backing, dreams are attainable.

13. Vandana Mehrotra: Co-Founder & Director of Meteonic Innovation Pvt. Ltd.

Though Vandana began with an emotionally & financially challenging childhood, from a struggling job seeker post-graduation to climbing the corporate ladder faster than her peers, to being a victim of office politics post-maternity, to the Evolution of an Entrepreneur within her, Vandana has gone a long way, her journey has been from having nothing to having all that she desired. She started and scaled 7 diverse entrepreneurial ventures in 11 years of entrepreneurship. She has authored 2 books, featured in leading publications. Here’s her success mantra for balancing mom-preneurship and entrepreneurship.

Balancing career and family as a working mother is an ongoing journey filled with challenges and triumphs. Central to this success is the careful allocation of time and energy, prioritizing tasks, delegating when necessary, and setting realistic expectations to ensure both professional commitments and maternal responsibilities receive adequate attention. Equally vital is cultivating a robust support system, whether it’s relying on trusted childcare providers or seeking guidance from fellow working moms, to navigate the complexities of modern-day motherhood. Crucially, embracing guilt-free and stress-free parenting, forgiving inevitable mistakes, and focusing on the present moment have been transformative. Understanding personal daily limits helps avoid burnout and maintain a healthy work-life balance. Moreover, regular “me time” is non-negotiable, prioritizing self-care through activities like leisurely baths or losing oneself in a good book to recharge and be the best version for both career and family. Ultimately, this journey of balancing work and motherhood is about continual self-discovery and adaptation, leading to fulfilment in both professional endeavors and maternal roles.

14. Vandana Tolani: Founder & CEO of Convanto

Vandana Tolani has defied societal norms in the male-dominated world of investment banking. Despite the challenges of single parenthood, her unwavering determination propelled her to found Convanto, a boutique firm specializing in fundraising and consulting for early-stage startups. Her perseverance helped her balance her role as a mother while developing Convanto from scratch. With over 25 years of rich experience in international and domestic business advisory and fund-raising, Vandana’s entrepreneurial spirit has garnered Convanto recognition, including the Best Financial Institution for Supporting Startups (2022). Her accolades as a Global Women Leader (2023) and the Pioneering Woman Leader in Investment Banking (2024) further solidify her commitment to the startup ecosystem. Extending her reach, she serves as a Venture Advisor with Loyal VC, having a core portfolio of over 220 investments in more than 40 countries, and is also a partner with a Silicon Valley-based venture builder. Vandana Tolani’s inspiring journey as a single mother breaking through barriers in investment banking motivates others to pursue their dreams with resilience.

Through her work, Vandana is making the startup ecosystem more inclusive, helping startups grow better by providing tailored solutions and strategic financial backing. Success is not about breaking glass ceilings, it’s about building an ecosystem where there are no ceilings at all.”

