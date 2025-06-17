Monalisa Starrer "Judwaa Jaal" Now Streaming on Hungama OTT - A Twisted Tale of Love, Lies & Murder

VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 17: The wait is finally over! FilmyCandy & Unity Production LLP proudly produced by Haresh Togani unveil their latest web series "Judwaa Jaal", now streaming exclusively on Hungama OTT getting very good response from audience. Directed by Khushboo Jha, this edge-of-the-seat suspense thriller promises a rollercoaster of emotions, deception, and jaw-dropping twists.

Set against the backdrop of a high-profile murder, Judwaa Jaal opens with the shocking death of Anamika Awasthi - a seemingly perfect wife to a powerful builder. As Police Inspector Kunal, played by Annkit Bhatia, begins his investigation, he uncovers a web of secrets involving Anamika's husband Tarun Avasthi (Sushil Singh), her friend Atishay (Kartiq Jain), and others who are far from innocent. The mystery intensifies when Anamika's identical twin, Shuchi (Monalisa), enters the scene, throwing suspicion and chaos into the case.

The story dives deep into the duplicity of appearances and the dangerous consequences of hidden truths. With themes of betrayal, love, ambition, and revenge, Judwaa Jaal challenges viewers to stay sharp as each character peels away a layer of the dark secret.

Director Khushboo Jha shares, "Judwaa Jaal is more than just a murder mystery. It's about how people wear masks in their daily livessometimes even with those they love the most. Through the duality of the twins, we explore human psychology and moral conflicts in relationships. Every episode will leave you questioning what's real and what's not."

Starring Monalisa, Annkit Bhatia, Kartiq Jain, Palak Singh, Jeet Rai Dutt, and others, the series promises to keep audiences guessing till the very end.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor