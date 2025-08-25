Money Expo India 2025 Concludes With Record 12,000+ Attendees, Showcases Web3, AI & Fintech Trends

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 25: The 4th edition of the country's premier trading and finance exhibition and conference platform, Money Expo India 2025, being held at Mumbai's Jio World Convention Centre, concluded with a resounding success with over 12,000 participants attending the two-day event on financial learning, fintech, digital financial innovations and more.

With 100+ brands participation, 80+ high-profile speakers, and attendees from over 10 nations, made Money Expo India 2025 one of the highest attended exhibition and conference for the financial sector. This event provided a platform for industry veterans to mingle and share their knowledge with young and new investors, entrepreneurs and professionals in this field.

Money Expo India 2025 explored key themes through interactive workshops, keynote sessions, and expert-led panels, covering topics such as AI-powered finance, stock market movements, mutual funds, regulatory updates, compliance tools, and digital payments.

On the first day of this event, Dr Tirthankar Patnaik, Chief Economist, National Stock Exchange in a keynote panel session 'Equity Edge - Stocks, ETFs, Mutual Funds & IPOs' highlighted India's financial prowess and becoming a leader in raising capital. He said, "Companies get listed to raise capital. Last year, India was one of the world's highest markets in raising capital to the tune of $20 billion and when we compare with market like NASDAQ is quite an achievement. This is in some sense a reflection of India's growth story."

Similarly, Mr Dilip Chenoy, Chairperson, Bharat Web3 Association delivered a keynote session and highlighted India's dynamic financial landscape. He said, "Trading used to be on the floor and today it is computer-based, algorithm based and introduction of futures and options with India being one of the largest markets. This expo is a learning platform for ordinary and new investors where one can appreciate the nuances of the financial world and take their journey ahead with proper knowledge."

Money Expo India 2025 also explored the rise of digital payments, breaking barriers and boundaries and introduction of AI in the finance sphere. Mr Takeo Ueno, CEO, NTT Data Payment Services India, in a panel session titled 'Glocal Payments: Seamless Interoperability for a Connected World', highlighted some synergies. He said, "Many countries from India to Japan have their own digital infrastructure. The way forward for the industry is providing an interoperability between lenders and customers, individual payment apps, which can benefit merchants and retailers."

Taking forward the success of the first day, Money Expo India explored the many ways in which fintech and new financial start ups can navigate their way and create an ecosystem for India on the second and final day of the exhibition and conference.

New investors were particularly drawn to Money Expo's panel session on 'Finfluencers - Hype vs Help', which provided timely guidance and insights for the new discerning investors and general audience. Moderated by Ms Ekta Mourya, Crypto Lead, FxStreet SLU and participated by Mr Vipul Katkar, Regional Head, Pemaxx Global Ltd and Mr Akhil Gupta, Founder, ONO Creators discussed the several ways in which individuals can do their own research and follow financial advice from authorised SEBI advisors and analysts. The timeliness of this topic by Money Expo was greatly appreciated by all participants and strengthens the exhibition and conference's ethos of providing fact-based knowledge with experiential networking platform.

Lastly, in a keynote address, Mr Gautam Kalia, Head Investment Solutions, Mirae Asset Sharekhan educated the audience on the power of 'money making machine', highlighting the importance of compounding and change in thinking while investing. "You need money to pull your money. Patience and tactical decision play a key role in growing your wealth," he said.

Appreciating the event, GTC Prime stated that Money Expo in Mumbai was a fantastic platform to connect with clients and industry experts, helping showcase GTC's global services and stay updated on market trends. Similarly, CMS Prime thanked the Money Expo team for a well-organized and insightful event for an outstanding opportunity to learn, network, and grow.

Since its inception, Money Expo has become India's premier exhibition and conference providing a one-stop platform for individuals interested in the finance, investment, fintech ecosystem and bringing together thought leaders and thousands of professionals, including traders, investors, brokers, fintech providers, and financial institutions.

This two-day exhibition and conference showcased a host of solutions for investors, financial learners and customers to connect with brands and speakers by one-to-one interactions, live demos, product showcases and networking activations from top fintech and trading brands including MondFX, GTC Prime, CMS Prime, My MAA Markets, FxPro, JustMarkets, Trive, XS.Com among many others, presenting the latest solutions and platforms designed to empower India's financial and trading community.

Money Expo India is the country's premier platform for trading, investing, and fintech. Held annually in Mumbai, the event brings together brokers, investors, platforms, and financial leaders for two days of business, networking, and collaboration.

www.moneyexpoindia.com/mumbai

