Moneycontrol Partners with InCred Money to Expand Access to Pre-IPO | Unlisted Shares

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 13: Moneycontrol, India's leading destination for financial news and market insights, announced a strategic association with InCred Money to introduce a curated and transparent discovery experience for Unlisted Shares. With growing interest among new-age investors in sophisticated asset classes, this initiative aims to simplify access to alternate investment opportunities while strengthening information, transparency, and investor education for Moneycontrol's audience.

Under this association, Moneycontrol will host a dedicated experience for unlisted shares in partnership with InCred Money. The experience will highlight company overviews, key risk factors, standardised documentation, and platform-facilitated workflows designed to bring clarity to discovery and secondary-market transactions in unlisted shares. The effort complements Moneycontrol's existing coverage across listed equities, mutual funds, bonds, and other investment products.

For investors evaluating pre-IPO or unlisted market exposure, the experience is designed to offer improved transparency on deal mechanics, indicative pricing, liquidity considerations, and regulatory disclosures, while keeping investor protection and compliance at the centre of the journey. It aligns with InCred Money's philosophy of making sophisticated investments accessible, transparent, and responsiblebridging the gap between institutional processes and individual investors.

Comment from InCred Money

Vijay Kuppa, CEO, InCred Money, said: "Our vision is to democratise access to high-quality alternate investment opportunities that were historically limited to a narrow set of participants. Together with Moneycontrol, we are creating an investor experience that prioritises transparency, due diligence, and education, helping investors to make an informed decision in their investing journey. We believe this collaboration will encourage more investors to explore Unlisted Shares as part of their long-term wealth strategy."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor