Mongolia welcomes over 436,000 foreign tourists in 7 months

Ulan Bator, Aug 5 Mongolia attracted a total of 436,617 foreign tourists in the first seven months of this year, the country's Ministry of Culture, Sport, Tourism and Youth reported on Monday.

During the period, Russia, China and South Korea were Mongolia's top sources of tourist arrivals, the ministry noted in a statement, Xinhua news agency reported.

Around 30 per cent of the total tourists visited the country in the past month alone.

To diversify its economy, which is heavily reliant on the export-oriented mining sector, Mongolia has been implementing measures to promote tourism.

As part of the efforts to promote the tourism sector, the Asian country has declared 2023-2025 as "Years to Visit Mongolia," with a target of attracting at least 1 million foreign tourists per year.

Last year, Mongolia attracted over 650,000 foreign tourists and earned $1.2 billion from the tourism sector, marking an all-time high.

