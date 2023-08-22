Monisha Singh won the title of Mrs. India Queen of Substance 2023

New Delhi (India), August 22: Monisha Singh is a dentist by profession, but these days she is making waves in the fashion industry as well; yes let me tell you that recently Mrs. India Queen of Substance Competition 2023 was organized in which Monisha also participated in the same show Monisha won the title of Mrs. India Queen of Substance 2023. Talking to the media, Monisha says that the journey of the show was very good, and they got to learn a lot because, in this show, which lasted for 3 days, different sessions were given daily, and because of them, she won this title.

Monisha further says that to get this title, I had to go through many big rounds, which included a talent round, introduction round, etc. After crossing one round after another, I managed to reach my destination and get this title.

Let us tell you that behind this success of Monisha is the hand of her husband and family members, who encouraged Monisha every moment. Now Monisha’s dream is to become the best model which she has started, and at the same time, Monisha also wants to help those women who have the talent to move forward, but for some reason, they do not get a good platform.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor