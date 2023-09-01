Monitor your hydration: Inside DrinkPrime's real-time water purifier health app

In the bustling city of Bengaluru, a trailblazing company named DrinkPrime is reshaping the landscape of clean drinking water provision in India. Founded in 2016 by Vijender Reddy Muthyala and Manas Ranjan Hota, DrinkPrime wields technology's might to democratize clean drinking water. Through innovation, customization, and unwavering resolve, DrinkPrime embarks on a voyage to reshape water access. Join us in unraveling the saga of this hydro-tech trailblazer as we explore its distinctive traits, goals, and game-changing strides in solving India's water conundrum.

1. How does DrinkPrime's water purifier differ from traditional ones in terms of technology, customization, and rental model?

DrinkPrime, unlike traditional water purifiers, is an IoT-enabled, customized water purifier on subscription. It’s different in three ways - the tech component (IoT), customisation of filters and rental model. Unlike traditional water purifiers that are pure hardware products, DrinkPrime is driven by technology enabling everyone to monitor water quality and health of the water purifier. The DrinkPrime mobile app. Helps users access everything at the click of a button. Customized filters in DrinkPrime help provide perfectly purified water to its users. While traditional water purifiers follow a one-size-fits-all approach, DrinkPrime analyzes input water quality and customizes its water purifiers so that users get clean, safe and healthy drinking water 24x7. DrinkPrime’s mission is to make safe drinking water accessible to all. To make this possible, it has been made available on rent with plans starting at just ₹333*.

2. Could you explain how DrinkPrime utilizes IoT technology to ensure water purifier health and quality?

DrinkPrime utilizes the Internet of Things (IoT) technology to constantly analyze water quality in subscriber homes. The new technology also helps the brand to monitor water purifier health.It is equipped with sensors that collect data on water quality and water purifier performance. This data is then sent to the subscriber's DrinkPrime mobile app, providing insights and allowing the team to proactively schedule maintenance checks for every user.

3. How does DrinkPrime's mission of providing accessible safe drinking water relate to its customized filtration and rental pricing strategy?

Less than 50% of the Indian population has access to safe drinking water. While 85% of the water in water cans is not fit for drinking, less than 10% of people in India have access to water purifiers. This is primarily because of the hefty upfront investment and recurring annual maintenance cost. More importantly, traditional water purifiers that follow a one-size-fits-all model will not be able to provide you with perfectly purified water. Because every area has a different water quality. By providing customized water purifiers on subscription, DrinkPrime has solved both the problems helping them move closer to their mission of making clean, safe and healthy drinking water accessible to all. The four levels of customization ensures perfectly purified water to every user while the subscription model starting at ₹333* makes DrinkPrime affordable to the majority of the population.

4. Could you detail how Artificial Intelligence is employed to schedule maintenance checks for DrinkPrime's water purifiers?

Artificial Intelligence (AI) plays a crucial role in DrinkPrime's maintenance checks. Using AI algorithms, DrinkPrime's system proactively schedules maintenance checks for subscribers, ensuring optimal performance and longevity of the water purifiers. AI helps identify patterns, detect anomalies, and predict maintenance requirements, allowing DrinkPrime to provide timely and efficient service to its customers.

5. What are the key features of DrinkPrime's mobile app that enable users to monitor their water purifier's health in real-time?

DrinkPrime's mobile app serves as a comprehensive tool for users to monitor their water purifier's health in real-time. The app provides insights on water purifier health and water consumption. The users can also recharge DrinkPrime, reach out for support, refer others to DrinkPrime and donate water using the mobile app.

6. Can you outline the data-driven process DrinkPrime uses to customize water purifiers based on input water quality?

DrinkPrime customizes each water purifier based on input water quality through a data-driven approach. By collecting data from sensors and conducting extensive sampling of water quality, DrinkPrime's team analyzes and understands the specific needs of each household's water source. The water purifier's filtration process is then customized to provide clean drinking water based on the unique characteristics of input water.DrinkPrime has also eliminated dealers and distributors to directly interact with subscribers. DrinkPrime technicians visit several homes on a daily basis for water purifiers and water quality checks. They collect samples and send them to water testing labs to analyze water quality.

7. Could you highlight some of the notable awards and recognition that DrinkPrime has received, and how they validate the company's impact and innovation in addressing water challenges in India?

DrinkPrime has received several awards and recognition for its innovation and impact. It has been honored as Forbes Asia 100 To Watch and Fast Company's The 10 Most Innovative Asia-Pacific Companies of 2021. Additionally, DrinkPrime has been recognized as Inc 42’s Fast 42, Dun & Bradstreet Startup 50: The Trailblazers, YourStory 500 Challenger Brands, Tracxn’s Top Online Rental Tech Startup and Top Home Improvement Tech Startup. These accolades highlight the company's commitment to technological innovation and its significant contribution to solving India's drinking water challenges.