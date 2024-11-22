Monitra Health Announces Grant of U.S. Patent for Advanced Wireless Cardiac Monitoring Technology

NewsVoir

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 22: Monitra Healthcare Private Limited, a pioneer in health monitoring technologies, proudly announces the grant of its U.S. Patent No. 12,109,029 B2, titled Wireless Cardiac Monitoring Device and Method to Measure and Transmit Cardiac Physiological Signals. This patent, issued by the United States Patent and Trademark Office on October 8, 2024, marks a significant milestone in Monitra Health's mission to revolutionize cardiac care through innovation.

The patented technology introduces a wireless patch-based cardiac monitoring device designed to enhance patient compliance and diagnostic accuracy. Unlike current products, the patch automatically detects its orientation on the patient and optimally selects electrode pairs to ensure the highest quality signal transmission, eliminating errors from improper placement. The device processes bio-potential signals in real-time and wirelessly transmits physiological data to external systems for further analysis.

The innovation features advanced orientation detection to reliably identify and adapt to the patch's placement on the patient. Its dynamic electrode pairing optimizes performance by automatically selecting the most effective electrode pairs based on real-time orientation and signal quality. Seamless wireless connectivity enables efficient transmission of ECG and other physiological data to external devices for immediate processing and analysis. Additionally, the device's lightweight, wire-free design ensures superior patient comfort, making it ideal for prolonged use.

Ravi Bhogu, Inventor and Founder of Monitra Health, stated, "This patent underlines our commitment to delivering cutting-edge technology that empowers clinicians with more reliable and actionable cardiac data. By addressing these critical needs, this innovation represents a leap forward in cardiac monitoring.By addressing key challenges such as patient compliance and signal fidelity, this innovation represents a leap forward in cardiac monitoring."

"Monitra Health's innovation in cardiac monitoring aligns perfectly with our vision of supporting transformative solutions with global impact out of India. This patent highlights the company's leadership in addressing critical unmet needs in cardiovascular diagnostics," said Rajesh Sehgal, Managing Partner, Equanimity VC.

"The grant of this U.S. patent is a testament to Monitra Health's technological ingenuity and commitment to global excellence. We are pleased to support the company as it scales this innovation to reach patients and clinicians worldwide," said Dhiraj Rajendran, Partner, Kotak Alternate Asset Managers.

Monitra Health's patented technology promises to redefine ambulatory ECG monitoring, particularly for conditions like atrial fibrillation and other cardiac arrhythmias and QT prolongation monitoring in cardiac safety studies in clinical trials. With the growing burden of cardiovascular diseases globally, this invention aligns with the company's mission to fight heart disease and improve outcomes through accessible, reliable, and patient-friendly solutions. The company plans to commercialize this breakthrough technology, expanding its presence in key markets, including the U.S., U.K., and Australia, to further strengthen its leadership in the healthcare technology sector.

For more information about Monitra Health's innovative cardiac monitoring solutions, visit www.monitrahealth.com.

Monitra Health is redefining 24x7 continuous heart monitoring, having developed India's first full-stack remote cardiac monitoring platform built for massive scale. Monitra Health's flagship product, upBeat®, is a cutting-edge solution aiding in the diagnosis of unexplained fainting, dizziness, and palpitations. The platform's success among healthcare professionals, including cardiac electrophysiologists, cardiologists, neurologists, and MD physicians, is attributed to its exceptional accuracy in tracings and world-class reporting capabilities.

The company holds patents in India, Australia, and the United States, with global patents pending in the EU and Canada. Monitra Health specializes in cardiac monitoring systems, offering end-to-end technology solutions from wearable devices to cloud-based analytics. Committed to improving lives through advanced diagnostic capabilities and patient-focused innovations, Monitra Health continues to set new benchmarks in healthcare technology.

Monitra Health is supported by a strong network of investors, including Equanimity VC, Kotak Alternate Asset Managers, Indian Angel Fund, Lavni Ventures, 91 Ventures, AWE Funds, ACG World, iHub Anubhuti, and prominent High Net Worth Individuals (HINIs) such as Viswa Colluru, Founder of Enveda, which raised USD 175 million; Lakshmi Narayanan, Former CEO of Cognizant Technology Solutions; Kishore Ganji, Founder of Astir Ventures; and Arvind Ramamurthy, Partner at PwC India. This diverse and robust backing underscores the company's commitment to delivering transformative healthcare solutions globally.

