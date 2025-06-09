Monolithisch India Limited launches Rs 82.02 crore IPO

HT Syndication

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], June 9: Headquartered in Ranchi, Monolithisch India Limited, the manufacturer of specialized ramming mass has announced the launch of its Initial Public Offering (IPO) on the NSE Emerge platform.

The IPO opens on June 12, 2025, and closes on June 16, 2025, with a price band of Rs 135 to Rs 143 per equity share. Envisages to set up new manufacturing plant of ramming mass used in the Induction furnaces of iron & steel industry.

The manufacturer of silica based ramming mass, will issue 57,36,000 equity shares aiming to raise Rs 82.02 crores. The face value of equity shares is Rs 10 each. The issue is being managed by Hem Securities with KFin Technologies Limited as registrar to the issue.

The minimum application lot is 1,000 shares. The company has put 27,23,000 shares on block for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB), 8,18,000 for Non-Institutional Investors (NII), 19,07,000 for Retail Individual Investors (RII) and remaining 2,88,000 for Market Markers (MM).

The capital raised will be deployed towards:

* Funding capital expenditure of Rs 16.58 crore towards setting up a manufacturing by purchasing land, building of factory shed, civil work and installation of plant and machinery therein. This expansion will raise the total installed capacity to approximately 250000 MTPA.

* Investing Rs 27.90 crore in subsidiary Metalurgica India Pvt. Ltd. for land purchase, building of shed, civil work and installation of plant machinery.

* Meet working capital requirement to the tune of 20 Cr.

* Funding general corporate initiatives

Company at a Glance

Monolithisch India Limited, founded in 2018, is a manufacturer of specialized ramming mass used in induction furnaces up to 45MT by iron & steel producers. The company operates a 132,000 MTPA manufacturing plant in Purulia, West Bengal, and serves iron & steel producers located in the eastern part of India, with most of the customers and raw material suppliers located in nearby states to the company's manufacturing facility.

The company produces five grades of ramming mass made out of alpha-quartzite and stone boulder & has developed different grades with different specifications and additives to serve furnace of different sizes and make.

The customer base has seen almost 53% rise from 41 customers in FY23 to 63 customers in FY25. It strives to expand its position in additional geographical markets.

Track record of healthy financial performance

* Revenue CAGR (FY23-FY25): 52.46%

* FY25 Revenue: Rs9,734.43 lakhs

* EBITDA-Rs2106.24 lakhs (21.64%)

* Net Profit: Rs1,448.80 lakhs (14.88%)

* ROE- 53.94%

* ROCE: 46.22%

* Net Worth: Rs3,520.48 lakhs

* Debt-to-Equity < 1

* Customer Repeat Rate (FY24): 61.44%

Leadership

Monolithisch is led by Mr. Prabhat Tekriwal, Chairman and CFO, who brings over 36 years of experience in the refractory industry; Mr. Harsh Tekriwal, Managing Director and a Cardiff University alumnus, brings an experience of 7 years; and Mrs. Sharmila Tekriwal, Executive Director, with an experience of 23 years in the refractory material industry.

Advantages of Quartz based ramming mass

The quality of ramming mass has a direct impact on the heating performance of the furnaces leading to the smooth working of furnaces, optimum output and better metallurgical control. It comes in three variants - acidic (made from silica), basic (made from magnesia) and neutral (made from alumina).

Silica ramming mass (also known as acidic ramming mass) is the most commonly used owing to its inherent advantages and application in the induction furnace of the steel industry.

The advantage of quartz ramming mass lies in its lowest thermal conductivity resulting in low energy loss, low expansion coefficient leading to the stable lining, and good resistance to temperature. The cost is 10-20% lower as compared to alumina or magnesia based ramming mass.

Industry Outlook

India is the second-largest producer of crude steel as well as the second-largest consumer of finished steel in the world. The sector contributes to about 2% of the total GDP of the country.

Indian steel sector is further bifurcated into the primary and secondary steel sector based on their production pathways. Overall the secondary sector, accounts for 40% steel production in India.

The value chain of the secondary steel sector involves the production of sponge iron through the direct reduction route (DRI), which is followed by the production of crude steel (semi-finished steel) through Electric Arc Furnaces (EAF) or Induction Furnaces (IF).

The National Steel Policy (NSP) 2017 envisages 300 million tonnes steelmaking capacity and 160 kgs per capital steel consumption by 2030.

Investor and Media Contact:Corporate Communications - Monolithisch India Limited

Shri Gopal Complex, Kanke Road, Ranchi - 834008

* Email: info@monolithisch.com

Website: www.monolithisch.com

Forward-Looking Statement: Certain statements in this release may be forward-looking in nature, involving risks and uncertainties that may cause actual outcomes to differ materially. Monolithisch India Limited does not undertake to update these statements publicly.

