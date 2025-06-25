Monsoon Magic Kids Carnival Delights Thane Families at Dosti West County- Balkum, Thane

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 25:Dosti West County came alive with joy and excitement on 22 June as it hosted the Dosti Monsoon Magic Kids Carnival organised by Playfree Sports India an evening that transformed the township into a festival of childhood wonder. With over 890 children in attendance, accompanied by their parents, the event was a resounding success filled with laughter, fun, and unforgettable memories.

The carnival was a vibrant blend of timeless favourites and delightful surprises. Highlights included a mesmerizing magic show, adventurous climbing walls, a bouncy castle, boating and ball pools, interactive hands-on workshops, exciting mini contests, a zorb ball, and snack stalls where treats disappeared as fast as they were served. Children aged 2 to 12 gleefully explored every corner, darting from one colourful station to another.

Parents joined the celebration, cheering and capturing countless joyful moments from their kids scaling walls to diving into foam pits, creating art, and savouring festive goodies. The event was more than just entertainment; it was a celebration of community spirit and a reflection of Dosti Realty's ongoing commitment to fostering family-friendly, lifestyle-rich environments.

The carnival was set against the picturesque backdrop of the Dosti West County High Street in Balkum, Thane a sprawling 105-acre township with premium offerings being developed in phases. With elegant 2 & 3 BHK homes, vast open-to-sky podiums featuring world-class amenities, grand clubhouses, retail shops and an on-site EuroSchool, Dosti West County offers residents more than a home it delivers a complete lifestyle experience.

Anuj Goradia, Director, Dosti Realty, shared his thoughts – “It was heartening to see such an enthusiastic turnout at the Monsoon Magic Kids Carnival at Dosti West County. At Dosti, we believe a home is more than just bricks and mortar it's about creating a lifestyle and nurturing a sense of community. With insights gathered over 40 years and a deep understanding of our customers, we strive to build spaces that bring joy to every generation.”

“The Dosti Monsoon Magic Kids Carnival was a vibrant celebration of play and community. As organisers, Playfree Sports India is proud to have created this joyful experience for families. The energy, the laughter, and the sheer enthusiasm of the kids made the day truly special. We sincerely thank Dosti Realty, our title sponsor, and Ileseum Club, our club partner, for their invaluable support in making this event a grand success. Together, we brought smiles, memories, and a beautiful day of play to life.” – Sitanshu Jha, CEO, Playfree Sports India

“In the past few years that we have been working with Dosti Realty, we have seen that they offer home buyers more than just a home, they offer them a lifestyle. It is our privilege to be the service partners that deliver these Lifestyles. Events like the kids carnival which had over 2200 footfalls including children and parents participate, help immensely in establishing the active living, multi-generational community that represent what both Ileseum Clubs and Dosti Realty are building together for a fitter India. – Pavit Singh, Founder and Partner of Ileseum Sports and Clubs LLP

With the overwhelming success of the Monsoon Magic Kids Carnival, Dosti West County continues to shine not just as a residential address, but a lifestyle hub where families thrive and communities come together.

About Dosti Realty

For over four decades, Dosti Realty has been a symbol of trust and excellence in the real estate sector. With a legacy rooted in understanding the evolving needs of our customers, we have transformed not just pin codes but lives—building enduring communities that nurture relationships and growth. We have successfully delivered over 13 million sq. ft. across more than 135 properties. We take pride in shaping over 21,300 residences into homes where families thrive together.

At Dosti Realty, understanding is the cornerstone of our ethos, ‘Friends for Life.' This philosophy has been refined through years of listening, learning, and innovating to meet the aspirations of homebuyers. From timeless architecture and thoughtfully designed spaces to consistent construction updates and exceptional post-possession support, we make every step of the home-buying journey seamless and rewarding. More than just buildings, we create spaces that foster connection, harmony, and a profound sense of belonging.

Our commitment to excellence and innovation drives us to shape the future with over 21 million sq. ft. of developments planned across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and Pune. These include thoughtfully designed residences, educational institutions, commercial hubs, retail spaces and IT parks—each crafted to inspire comfort and connection. Grounded in values like trust, transparency, quality and timely delivery, Dosti Realty remains dedicated to building brighter futures and nurturing communities for generations to come.

