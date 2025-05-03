Montaxe: India's Leading Adventure Travel Company

PNN

New Delhi [India], May 3: Adventure Tourism in India has gained significant popularity in recent years, drawing lakhs of travel enthusiasts to its mountains, forests, and rivers in search of thrill and tranquility. The Himalayas, in particular, offer some of the world's most breathtaking treks and offbeat travel experiences.

One such company at the forefront of this movement is Montaxe, a Uttarakhand based adventure travel company making waves with its authentic and locally-led expeditions across Himalayas.

Montaxe is a mountain-based travel company born and brought up in the Himalayas, providing immersive outdoor experiences. It blends modern safety standards with deep-rooted local knowledge, creating unique adventures that go beyond commercial travel.

"We've built Montaxe from the ground up, right here in the heart of the Himalayas. Our team is made up of skilled and experienced local outdoor expertspeople who know every inch of these mountains, not from maps, but from a lifetime of living them. Our mission is simple: to deliver authentic, safe, and soul-stirring outdoor experiences that only true mountain natives can offer." said Shivam Rana, Director, Montaxe

Treks and Trails by Montaxe

Montaxe offers handpicked trekking experiences across the Pan-Himalayan beltspanning Kashmir, Ladakh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Sikkim, and Nepal. Each trek is crafted to showcase the beauty, culture, and challenges of the region, with expert guidance at every step.

Popular trails include high-altitude treks like Pangarchulla, Goechala, Bali pass, Gaumukh-Tapovan, Kashmir Great Lakes, and along with the iconic Everest Base Camp trek. In Uttarakhand, treks like Tungnath-Chandrashila, Brahmatal, Kedarkantha, Kuari Pass, Nag Tibba, Sarutal and Gulabi Kantha attract first-timers and seasoned trekkers alike.

Every trek is led by certified trek leaders, with a strong focus on safety, local engagement, and environmental sustainability.

Road Trips by Montaxe

Montaxe also curates road trips to offbeat destinations across Uttarakhand and Himachal. These road expeditions are designed for travelers looking to explore lesser-known valleys, remote villages, and untouched mountain roads.

Destinations like Harsil Valley, Niti Valley, Munsiyari, Darma Valley, and Spiti Valley offer the perfect escape for those seeking solitude, culture, and stunning Himalayan landscapes. The trips include scenic stays, local cuisine, and storytelling from native hosts.

Montaxe ensures that each road trip is more than a driveit's a deep cultural and natural immersion.

Sherpa by Montaxe

Montaxe's Outdoor Learning Programs are among the most trusted in North India. The Mini Sherpa course is designed especially for school students and includes both in-campus and 2-5 day outdoor modules.

The in-campus version introduces young learners to survival skills, navigation, first aid, and mountain ethics through fun, interactive sessions.

For advanced learners and institutions, Montaxe runs the Pro and Elite Sherpa programs. These 3-6 day courses are designed for school, college, and corporate groups, focusing on leadership, team-building, and resilience in the outdoors.

Participants experience activities like trekking, river-crossing, rappelling, and group challengesall in the heart of the Himalayas. These programs are not just about outdoor skills but also about shaping responsible, confident individuals.

Montaxe's Outdoor Learning wing is backed by certified trainers from NIM (Nehru Institute of Mountaineering) and other prestigious mountaineering institutes, ensuring safety, learning, and transformation through the power of nature.

Montaxe is certified by the Indian Mountaineering Foundation (IMF) and registered with the Uttarakhand Tourism Development Board, ensuring the highest standards of training and safety.

The company also holds registration under India's MSME scheme, further cementing its status as a professional and trusted player in the adventure tourism industry.

Montaxe isn't just another travel companyit's a Himalayan experience led by locals who know the terrain like the back of their hand. Born and raised in Uttarakhand, the team at Montaxe treats every traveler like family and every trip like a journey home.

With Montaxe, you explore hidden trails, ancient temples, local legends, and untouched landscapes that only insiders can show you.

