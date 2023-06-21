Montdor Interior launches Affordable Turnkey Interior Products for Budget-Conscious Homeowners; Expands operations in Western India

SRV Media

New Delhi [India], June 21: Montdor Interior Private Limited, a leading interior design and home decor company, announced the launch of an affordable turnkey interior product for homeowners who have purchased properties up to 60 Lakhs and have a limited budget of 10 to 15 Lakhs. The new product offering includes a wide range of interior design options, such as furniture, furnishings, and decor, all at an affordable price point.

In addition to the affordable turnkey interior products, Montdor Interior is also strengthening its operations in Western India with a vision to expand its horizons further. The company plans to open new offices and showrooms in different cities of Gujarat to provide better customer service and create new job opportunities. The aggressive expansion will help generate employment opportunities and contribute to the region's economic growth.

Montdor Interior also announced the launch of a new in-house division for customized furniture manufacturing. The company has started its manufacturing unit at Bawla highway in Ahmedabad, covering an area of over 15000 Sqft. The new division will focus on producing furniture that is not only user-friendly but also customized to meet clients' specific needs. This includes a wide range of furniture items such as sofas, chairs, dining chairs, ottomans, benches, headboards, mattresses, console tables, center tables, corner tables, and other loose items, all designed according to the client's budget and preferences. The new manufacturing unit is equipped with state-of-the-art machinery and technology to ensure that the furniture produced is of the highest quality. In addition, the company's team of skilled craftsmen and designers will work closely with clients to understand their requirements and provide customized solutions that meet their needs.

Highlighting the robust expansion plans, Managing Director - Chandni Chatwani shared, "The company has already successfully completed over 300 turnkey projects and has 50 ongoing projects. We are excited to share our plans to expand our operations in Gujarat, Pune, Hyderabad, and Bangalore. This expansion will enable us to offer our affordable turnkey interior products to a greater number of homeowners and also generate new employment opportunities in the area."

Founded with the vision of becoming the premier choice for individuals seeking an interior design firm, Montdor Interior is dedicated to creating beautiful, sustainable, and innovative spaces that exceed our client's expectations. Our team comprises talented and experienced professionals, allowing us to provide a comprehensive package of high-quality design and construction services. Our mission is to deliver outstanding customer service and create aesthetically pleasing and functional interiors that align with our client's unique preferences and lifestyles. We take pride in our ability to work closely with our clients throughout the entire design and construction process, ensuring that each project is tailored to their specific needs and requirements. Whether it's a residential or commercial project, we strive to create a comfortable and visually stunning environment that enhances the quality of life for our clients.

