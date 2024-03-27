Moody's analytics warns of global coal trade disruptions following Baltimore bridge collapse

New Delhi [India], March 27 : In the aftermath of collapse of Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge on Tuesday, Moody's Analytics has released an analysis highlighting potential disruptions to the global coal market.

The collapse, which has prompted the suspension of trade through the Port of Baltimore as investigations ensue, underscores the vulnerability of global supply chains and raises concerns about the resilience of critical infrastructure.

While the full extent of the disaster's impact remains uncertain, Moody's Analytics warns of potential ramifications for the coal market, with over a quarter of U.S. seaborne coal exports facing potential disruptions, constituting about 1.5 per cent of the global coal trade.

The coal market, a critical component of global energy supply, is expected to feel the ripple effects of the Baltimore Bridge collapse.

With a significant portion of US seaborne coal exports passing through the Port of Baltimore, disruptions in coal shipments could reverberate across global coal trade dynamics.

Moody's Analytics cautions that such disruptions could trigger shifts in supplier relationships, reminiscent of past instances where geopolitical actions led to significant market fluctuations.

Furthermore, the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge has cast a shadow over Baltimore's role as a key import hub for vehicles, primarily affecting auto markets.

Asia-Pacific's largest car exporters, including China and Japan, are likely to bear the brunt of the incident, as Baltimore's import activities play a crucial role in their supply chains.

Despite the potential for initial disruptions, historical precedents suggest that global trade has demonstrated resilience in the face of similar challenges.

Instances such as China's ban on Australian coal and sanctions on Russian coal have shown that supply chains have the capacity to adapt by seeking alternative sources and markets.

Moody's Analytics suggests that while there may be short-term disruptions, the long-term impacts on coal and vehicle prices are likely to be minimized as global trade adjusts to new dynamics.

Although the Baltimore bridge collapse is not expected to have significant implications for Asia-Pacific macroeconomic data, it serves as a stark reminder of the fragility of global supply chains.

Moody's Analytics emphasizes that such events, alongside ongoing geopolitical conflicts, natural disasters, and industrial actions, have the potential to exacerbate supply chain vulnerabilities and inflationary pressures.

