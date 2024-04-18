Moonstone Hammock Expands Portfolio with Spectacular Glampsites in Manali and Bengaluru

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 18: Moonstone Hammock, renowned for redefining the camping and experiential tourism landscape in India, proudly announces the opening of two new glampsites in Manali and Bengaluru, marking a significant milestone in its journey of offering unparalleled outdoor experiences.Nestled amidst the breathtaking landscapes of Manali, Moonstone Hammock introduces an enchanting retreat featuring exquisite stone homes affectionately termed “flintstone homes,” alongside a serene natural water pond. Drawing inspiration from the scenic beauty of the region, the Manali glampsite promises guests a truly immersive experience amidst nature’s splendour.

Since its inception in 2016, Moonstone Hammock, founded by Pratik Jain, Rohit Dube, Abhishek Dabholkar, Megh Doshi, and Pradeep Singh Choudhary, has been dedicated to crafting unique and memorable experiences for travellers. With existing campsites near Mumbai in Karjat, Alibaugh and one in Himachal Pradesh – Jibhi, the addition of Manali signifies the brand’s expansion into new territories, catering to the growing demand for experiential tourism.

In Bengaluru, Moonstone Hammock presents a sprawling glampsite in Chikkaballapur, strategically located adjacent to Nandi Hills, offering an idyllic retreat for adventure enthusiasts and corporate travellers alike. Boasting a water-touch property surrounded by lush jungle and majestic mountains, the Bengaluru glampsite promises an unparalleled blend of luxury and adventure.

Commenting on the expansion, Abhishek Dabholkar, co-founder of Moonstone Hammock, emphasized the evolving landscape of tourism, stating, “Tourism is shifting gears from brick-and-mortar hotels to more experiential accommodations.”

He further underscored the brand’s commitment to catering to new travel trends and preferences.

The expansion into Manali and Bengaluru aligns seamlessly with Moonstone Hammock’s vision of curating diverse experiences that resonate with not only the millennials and Gen Z travellers, but also families have started to enjoy and explore experiential stays. With a focus on offering unique activities and immersive stays, the brand aims to redefine travel across India.

Looking ahead, Moonstone Hammock is currently evaluating 10 potential locations, poised to further expand its footprint across the country.

About Moonstone Hammock:

Moonstone Hammock is a pioneering brand in the realm of camping and experiential tourism in India. Founded in 2016 by a group of passionate travellers, the brand aims to offer unique and immersive outdoor experiences across picturesque locations. With a focus on curating diverse activities and accommodations, Moonstone Hammock is committed to redefining travel for the modern explorer.

