Morari Bapu concludes inaugural Ram Katha in Ayodhya on a high note, pledges return on completion of temple

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], March 4: Renowned spiritual leader, Morari Bapu, marked the momentous conclusion of the inaugural Ram Katha in Ayodhya, following the consecration of the Ram Lalla idol, at the invitation of the Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust. Commencing on February 24 and spanning nine spiritually enriching days, the event concluded on March 03 at Tirtha Kshetra Puram Vidyakund, in close proximity to the majestic Ram temple.

Champat Rai, General Secretary of Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra, extended a personal invitation to Morari Bapu, emphasizing the significance of conducting this landmark first Ram Katha in Ayodhya after the consecration of the Ram Lalla idol. Rai remarked on the transformative nature of the event, noting that the area, usually considered less bustling in Ayodhya, felt revitalized with fresh energy post-Katha. Titled ‘Manas Ram Mandir,' this Katha marked Morari Bapu’s 932nd and his seventh in Ayodhya.

Upon the confirmation from Shri Champat Rai that all elements of the Ram temple complex will be completed by 2026, Morari Bapu expressed his intention to return for another Ram Katha in two years' time. Bapu also extended his gratitude to the Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust for the invitation and for facilitating all necessary arrangements for the programme.

On the final day, Bapu drew profound analogies of the temple's structure with the concluding lines of the seven cantos of the Ram Charita Manas, emphasizing themes of enthusiasm, love, satasanga (holy congregations), Niloptal (blueish) hue, happiness, Nirvana, and peace.

At the inauguration of the Katha, Bapu had presented three sacred texts – the Vedas, the Valmiki Ramayana, and Goswami Tulsidas’ Ram Charita Manas – to the trust. These will now be enshrined in the sanctum sanctorum of the temple, and the two central lines of the Katha will be inscribed in gold within the temple, preserving the spiritual essence for millennia.

Morari Bapu had previously been invited for the Pran Pratishtha on January 22, where the consecration of Ram Lalla took place, amidst sacred hymns and chanting by priests, led by Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

It’s notable that Morari Bapu, a spiritual luminary and the highest contributor to the construction of Ayodhya’s Ram Temple, has made a significant donation of Rs 20 crore to the cause. The Katha drew thousands of people from across the country and witnessed a substantial presence of the NRI community, many of whom are followers of Bapu.

About Morari Bapu:

Morari Bapu embarked on his spiritual journey at the age of 14, reciting Ram Katha under a Banyan tree in Talgajarda. Over the years, he expanded his reach globally, conducting Kathas, including the first overseas Katha in Nairobi, Kenya, in 1976. Recently, he completed a tour, performing Ram Katha in all 12 Jyotirlingas, travelling by train for 18 days. With a global reach spanning 64 years, Morari Bapu has conducted 932 Ram Kathas (793 in India and 139 abroad), each carrying a central message of ‘Truth, Love, and Compassion.’ Morari Bapu adopts a non-commercial approach to his Kathas, taking no remuneration or Dakshina, and all events are accompanied by free vegetarian meals.

