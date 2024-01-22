Morari Bapu launches Shemaroo’s ‘Shri Ram Bhakti Utsav’ musical series celebrating Ram Lala’s Pran Pratishtha at Ayodhya

Spiritual guru Morari Bapu, a proponent of the Ramayana and the learned leader who highlights the essence of Sanatana Dharma by reciting the Ram Katha for more than 60 years launched Shemaroo's ‘Shri Ram Bhakti Utsav', an exclusive musical series celebrating the Pran Pratishtha of Shri Ram’s idol at Ayodhya. The melodious series is available on Shemaroo Bhakti's YouTube Channel as well as on all leading music platforms.

The event graced by Morari Bapu- a diligent advocate of the teachings of Shri Ram and the wisdom contained within Ramcharitra Manas, was surrounded by divine aura.

‘Shri Ram Bhakti Utsav' features a combination of popular traditional songs and new creations sung by legendary artists like Suresh Wadkar and veteran actor Sachin Pilgaonkar who is debuting for the first time as a devotional singer. The musical series also features artists like Anwesshaa, Deepak Pandit, Govind Saraswati,Sadho Band, Prithvi Gandharv, Avdhendhu Sharma, JJ Vyck among others.

Shri Ram Bhakti Utsav series is dedicated to Shri Ram, the seventh avatar of Vishnu, an embodiment of chivalry and virtue, his story is told in the epic poems of the Ramayana.

A diligent advocate of the teachings of Shri Ram and the wisdom contained within Ramcharitra Manas, Morari Bapu shared his conviction that Shri Ram Bhakti Utsav musical series will bring people around the globe together. “Shri Ram transcends boundaries; his divinity is universal. Shemaroo’s ‘Shri Ram Bhakti Utsav' Musical Series available on Shemaroo Bhakti YouTube Channel & all music platforms highlight the cultural influence of the Lord on the global stage, and I feel honoured to launch this musical series. From Ram Lala's janma badhai geet to Sita Ram vivah, from morning रघुनन्दन सुप्रभातम to evening Ayodhya Aarti, from Sankshipt Geet Ramayan to Shree Ram Stuti, the Shri Ram Bhakti Utsav music series is an ultimate destination for ardent Ram devotees, covering them for all occasions.”

Arpit Mankar- Head of Non-Bollywood category at Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd., said, “Shemaroo Bhakti always tries to present devotional content in a way that strikes a chord with the audience worldwide. ‘Shri Ram Bhakti Utsav' musical series is another attempt by us to bring devotees closer to Shri Ram by integrating spirituality through music. As the entire nation eagerly anticipates the Ram Ayodhya Consecration and celebration, this musical series is our contribution, adding to their fervor and providing a one-stop destination covering lord Ram's major life events and occasions in the form of Bhajan, Aarti, Katha, Ramayan Chaupaiyan. Our musical offering aims to be a guiding light for devotees in their spiritual journey.”

Shemaroo Bhakti, a definitive destination for devotional content on YouTube and home to a massive audience of over 11 million subscribers has a rich devotional portfolio which has a universal appeal.

Shri Ram Bhakti Utsav created by Shemaroo Bhakti aims to connect devotees of all age groups to spirituality by recreating ancient folklore, mantras, and hymns into soul-stirring modern music.

