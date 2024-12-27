Morari Bapu says bhajan is not a path, but the destination

Thanjavur (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 27:Renowned spiritual leader and Ramcharitmanas exponent, Morari Bapu, delivered a profound message about the essence of bhajan.

Addressing the Manas Hari Bhajan Ramkatha in Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu, on Wednesday, Morari Bapu said, “All the resources and rituals of the world involve effort. If there is rest anywhere, it is only in bhajan. Bhajan is not a ritual. I keep saying this repeatedly – bhajan is not a means to an end. Bhajan is not a path, it is the destination.”

Drawing from his personal experiences, Morari Bapu said, “As Goswami ji says, Payo Param Vishram (I have found ultimate rest). This bhajan provides true rest.”

He acknowledged the importance of rituals like chanting, penance, fasting and charity, calling them auspicious practices but noted their limitations. He said that these practices, while valuable, can also lead to exhaustion. He said that even maintaining silence, for example, may eventually leave one wondering how long to continue amidst criticisms and challenges.

Morari Bapu highlighted that the mind can experience fatigue from worldly endeavours, but the ultimate rest lies in bhajan.

“In my vocabulary, certain words hold divine significance, and among them, bhajan is a profound and beloved divine word,” he said.

Talking about life’s challenges, Morari Bapu urged the audience to seek meaningful solutions rather than indulging in superficial discussions.



“When we talk about resolving problems, whether in our lives, thinking or habits, we must focus on real solutions. Seek the guidance of a Sadguru (wise or enlightened teacher), but do not engage in trivial talk,” he advised.

In his address, Morari Bapu also spoke about the spiritual significance of Christmas and paid his tributes to former PM Ayala Bihari Vajpayee and Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya on their birth anniversaries. He also spoke about global warming and the importance of tree plantation.

Morari Bapu has devoted his entire life to spreading the teachings of Lord Rama and the Ramayana. The ongoing Ramkatha in Thanjavur is his 948th katha in his six-decades-long spiritual journey. His timeless messages of truth, love and compassion resonate deeply with crores of people worldwide.

