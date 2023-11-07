Morari Bapu’s tributes and assistance to victims of Nepal earthquake, Mexico hurricane

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], November 7: At least 48 persons have died, and many others are missing as the devastating Otis hurricane hit Mexico earlier this week. The disaster also led to widespread damage to roads, buildings, and infrastructure. Noted spiritual leader and Ramcharitmanas exponent Morari Bapu has dedicated a sum of Rs. 15,000 to each of the deceased persons. The total assistance of Rs. 7,20,000 will be donated to the Red Cross by Morari Bapu’s Ramkatha listeners in the US.

According to reports, at least 157 persons have lost their lives in Nepal’s Jajarkot district after a killer earthquake. Morari Bapu has extended his heartfelt condolences to the grieving families. He has also extended financial assistance of Rs. 11,000 to the families of the deceased persons. The total assistance of Rs. 17,27,000 will be delivered to the bereaved families with the help of Ramkatha listeners in India and abroad. The overall assistance extended by Morari Bapu for victims of the two disasters amounts to Rs. 24,47,000.

Morari Bapu has offered prayers at the feet of Lord Hanuman for the salvation of the deceased persons and expressed his heartfelt condolences to their families.

