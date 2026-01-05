Morbi emerges as global ceramic hub, contributing 90 pc of India's exports

Gandhinagar, Jan 5 Gujarat is preparing for the second edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference (VGRC) Kutch–Saurashtra, scheduled to be held in Rajkot on January 11 and 12.

As part of the conference build-up, Morbi district has emerged as a focal point, firmly establishing itself as the backbone of India's ceramic economy.

Morbi today accounts for nearly 90 per cent of India's total ceramic production and exports, making it the country's undisputed ceramic hub and the world's second-largest ceramic manufacturing cluster.

From a modest beginning rooted in traditional pottery, the district has evolved into a globally competitive industrial centre supplying ceramic products across continents.

Morbi's industrial journey reflects a transition from tradition to technology.

In its early years, the region was known for conventional pottery, producing earthen lamps, pots, roof tiles and household utensils.

The quality of local clay and the skills of artisans gave Morbi's products a distinct identity.

This was followed by the emergence of the wall clock industry, which added momentum to the district's manufacturing base.

The major shift came during the 1970s and 1980s with the introduction of roof tiles and glazed tiles.

Over time, the adoption of advanced machinery, modern technology and an entrepreneurial mindset transformed Morbi into a modern ceramic powerhouse.

Today, the district is globally recognised for floor tiles, wall tiles and vitrified tiles, serving both domestic and international markets.

At the upcoming VGRC in Rajkot, the Morbi ceramic cluster will be showcased as a special zone.

Exhibitions will highlight advanced ceramics, value-added products, energy-efficient technologies and progress in upcoming ceramic parks.

The state government has been actively supporting the sector through initiatives focused on technology upgradation, automation, renewable energy adoption, waste recycling and enhanced logistics infrastructure.

The combined impact of proactive government policies and the sustained efforts of Morbi's industrial community has positioned the district as a symbol of Gujarat's industrial strength.

Morbi's ceramic cluster is estimated to house around 1,200 ceramic units with an annual production capacity of nearly six million tonnes.

The industry provides direct and indirect employment to nearly nine lakh people, making it one of the largest employment-generating manufacturing clusters in Gujarat.

Over the past two years, Morbi district has received extensive financial assistance under various state government schemes.

More than 2,200 beneficiaries have been supported with financial aid exceeding Rs 115 crore.

These initiatives have strengthened self-employment, industrial growth and economic self-reliance, contributing significantly to the district's social and economic empowerment.

Morbi's contribution to India's export economy is substantial.

During 2024–25, ceramic exports from Morbi were estimated at around Rs 15,000 crore.

Notably, the district alone contributes nearly 80 to 90 per cent of India's total ceramic exports.

Products manufactured in Morbi are exported to countries such as the US, France, Germany, Oman and Sri Lanka, reinforcing the global credibility of the "Made in India – Made in Gujarat" brand.

Beyond ceramics, Morbi is also emerging as a strong contender in the polypack industry.

The district currently hosts around 150 polypack woven product units, producing nearly five lakh metric tonnes annually with an estimated turnover of Rs 5,500 crore.

This sector provides direct and indirect employment to nearly 15,000 to 20,000 people and is poised to make Morbi one of Gujarat's leading polypack manufacturing districts.

Morbi also dominates India's wall clock manufacturing sector.

With nearly 150 to 200 wall clock and gift article units, the district accounts for the largest share of wall clock production in the country.

This industry employs around 10,000 to 12,000 people, nearly 60 per cent of whom are women, highlighting Morbi's role in promoting inclusive industrial growth.

