More money in middle-class hands fuels strong outlook for tourism and hotels sector: Report

New Delhi [India], November 28 : India's tourism and hospitality industry is set for a strong upswing, driven primarily by rising disposable incomes within the country's expanding middle class, according to a report by B&K Securities.

The report highlights that recent income tax relaxations and GST rationalisation have left a larger share of earnings in the hands of middle- and upper-middle-income households, directly strengthening their spending power.

It stated, "As individuals have more money left after taxes, they are more likely to spend on non-essential categories such as travel, dining and leisure, directly benefiting sectors like hospitality and tourism".

With more discretionary money available post-tax, consumers are increasingly directing their budgets toward travel, dining, leisure, and other experiential categories. This shift is significantly benefiting hotels, restaurants, and tourism operators across the country.

The report noted that India's middle-class population is expected to rise sharply from 432 million in FY21 to 715 million by FY31 and further to 1,015 million by FY47.

It added that India is poised to surpass both the US and China in terms of middle-class population within this decade.

As affordability improves and lifestyles evolve, demand is rising across hotel services, including accommodation, dining, events and entertainment, particularly in the upper midscale and premium categories.

The report also stated that the high-income population remains a key consumer base for luxury and upper-upscale hotels and resorts, seeking offerings such as fine dining, banqueting and recreational activities like golf. The growing size of this segment underscores the increasing potential for premium hospitality offerings in the country.

It highlighted that domestic tourism continues to remain the strongest growth engine for the sector. Multiple government-led initiatives such as Dekho Apna Desh, Swadesh Darshan 2.0, Chalo India and a refreshed Incredible India campaign, along with a more liberalised e-visa regime, are supporting this trend.

The report further added that India, known globally for its cultural heritage, scenic beauty and historical depth, continues to see a steady rebound in both Foreign Tourist Arrivals (FTAs) and Domestic Tourist Visits (DTVs). Despite disruptions and the impact of the pandemic, the sector has shown strong resilience.

The travel and tourism sector remains an important contributor to India's economic growth, playing a vital role in GDP and employment generation, the report said.

The report outlined that the rising disposable incomes, a rapidly expanding middle class and strong government support are setting the stage for sustained growth in India's tourism and hospitality sector.

