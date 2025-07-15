More than 75 Percent of JIET Universe Students are Placed in Top-Notch Companies

PNN

Jodhpur (Rajasthan) [India], July 15: JIET Universe, Jodhpur has set new dimensions of placement this year. More than 75 per cent of the students of the 2024-25 batch have increased the prestige of the institute by being selected by renowned companies in the country and abroad. Some of the prominent names among the recruiters are TCS, Celebal Technologies, Cognizant, Genpact, The Oberoi Group, ICICI Securities, Josh Technologies, JK and Wonder Cement Limited, Pinnacle Infotech Solutions, and SBI General Insurance. Compared to last year, there has been a significant increase in the number of students getting placements this time. Also, placements for the upcoming batch have started.

The campus recruitment and skill development training given to the students by JIET Universe from the first year has played an essential role in these excellent placement figures. Under the training, students are trained in aptitude, reasoning, group discussion, and logical tests, the main objective of which is to make the students industry-ready. For technical training, tie-ups have been done with industries like L&T Edutech and Cloud That.

JIET Universe lays special stress on providing quality training to the students and precisely supervises these pieces of training regularly. Its T&P cell arranges training for students in renowned and specialized industries/organizations in or outside the state of Rajasthan relevant to their major areas of interest in analysis, design, or development. The students of JIET undergo their training at various prestigious organizations.

Another result of the skill development initiative of JIET Universe is that this time, more than 100 students have successfully completed internships in various companies with stipends. These facts show that the quality of JIET Universe students is being appreciated by the industry. Thirty-five students have been national toppers of NPTEL, and 141 students have been awarded the Best Silver category. NPTEL is an essential project of the Ministry of Human Resource Development, as it is an initiative for quality education. JIET Universe has also been included in the top 200 institutions of the country by being given an A rating.

