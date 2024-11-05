Morgan Stanley Inaugurates State-of-the-Art Office in Mumbai

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 5: Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) today welcomed employees and guests to the official opening of a new state-of-the-art office in Mumbai, located at Commerz III, International Business Park, within Oberoi Garden City in Goregaon. The new office will consolidate Morgan Stanley's Global Center operations in Mumbai into one campus accommodating over 8,500 staff. The one million square foot space is designed to ensure a modernized and collaborative work environment, powered by seamless technology and sustainable solutions, to enhance efficiency and productivity.

Gokul Laroia, Asia CEO & Co-Head of Global Equities, Morgan Stanley, said, "India's economic growth, technological innovation, and demographic advantage make it an integral part of the Firm's regional and global strategy. Our real estate investment, coupled with best-in-class infrastructure and resources for our Mumbai staff, reflects Morgan Stanley's continued commitment to India and to our growing footprint in this important market."

Arun Kohli, Country Head for India, Morgan Stanley, commented, "Since we established our first Global Center in India over two decades ago, our operations have grown tremendously and evolved to become a key driver of innovation and transformation. The centers are critical to creating operational efficiencies and competitiveness for the Firm."

Mandell Crawley, the Firm's New York-based Chief Human Resources Officer, and Anahita Tiwari, Head of India Global Centers, Morgan Stanley, were also present at the inauguration.

Anahita Tiwari, said, "The new Mumbai Commerz III campus provides a curated and seamless experience for our people, through modernized and diverse work settings, enabling a sense of belonging for all. We are excited to welcome employees into a new world-class office facility, with campus amenities fostering well-being, productivity, and retention."

Creating a welcoming first impression, with a dedicated lobby and reception area, the campus supports multiple ways of working, accommodates accessibility needs, and delivers seamless connectivity and flexibility. The amenities support employees at all hours of the work week, with a variety of food and beverage choices in the Food Halls, an onsite fitness center and gym, and a health center offering a comprehensive suite of health benefits, including a pharmacy, acute care, and specialty services.

A critical objective was to build a workplace on the foundation of inclusion. There is a dedicated onsite full-service childcare center for over 100 children between the age of six months and six years, wellbeing spaces across floors, mother's rooms, multifaith rooms and outdoor terraces. The artwork across the office reflects India's culture and the diverse community in which we live and work.

In line with Morgan Stanley's broader sustainability aims, the new campus has been designed and constructed to achieve the LEED Gold rating and the FITWEL certification. Sustainability measures include energy efficient lighting, reduced water consumption, a ban on single-use plastic, and waste minimization.

