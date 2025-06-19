Morpho Dimensions Transforming Office Interiors Landscape, On Track to Achieve 100 Cr Revenue in FY 25-26

PNN

New Delhi [India], June 19: Morpho Dimensions, a Venture of India's leading Architecture and Interior Design Firm Morphogenesis, is reshaping India's Office Interiors landscape through a technology-led, design-first approach. With a secured orderbook of 70 crore and additional projects in the pipeline, the company is confidently on track to cross 100 crore in revenue in FY 25-26. This business milestone not only underscores the company's rapid growth in the sector but also reflects the growing trust and confidence of leading brands in Morpho Dimensions' integrated project delivery.

* Venture of Morphogenesis, Morpho Dimensions, aims to democratize access to sustainably designed workspaces, with brand at the core, enhancing both performance and well-being.

* Over 30% of the company's future investments are earmarked for cutting-edge proprietary technology development.

* The brand has India wide presence and is now setting its sights on global growth with strategic expansion plans underway for Dubai and the USA.

Morpho Dimensions is pioneering a transformative approach to office interiors by leveraging advanced technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI), Building Information Modelling (BIM), and Virtual Reality (VR). Clients can now visualise their future office in immersive VR and walk into a fully operational workspacedelivered within just 90 days.

Aryaman Vir, Founder & CEO of Morpho Dimensions, elaborates, "We are fundamentally rethinking how office interiors are delivered. From a cookie-cutter design, vendor- hassle memories to a seamless, technology-integrated experienceour clients now get speed, differentiated design, and unmatched control. The 70 crore orderbook is evidence of how strongly this model is resonating."

"Achieving 100 crore in revenue will significantly elevate Morpho Dimensions' stature, firmly positioning us among India's top-tier Design-and-Build (DnB) firms. This milestone will not only enhance our market credibility but also strongly validate our business model and ambitious growth strategies. We're not just building offices; we're enabling businesses to perform, grow, and thrive in environments that reflect their identity and values. A substantial contributor to our enhanced credibility comes from our association with Morphogenesis, a globally acclaimed architecture firm recognised widely for pioneering sustainable and innovative design practices. We intend to build on this legacy and chart our own path of success while delivering on our mission to make high-quality office designs accessible to all businesses."

At the core of Morpho Dimensions' delivery model is its proprietary SOUL frameworkSustainability, Optimisation, Uniqueness, and Livability. Every project is measured across 50+ performance indicators, ensuring high-impact, high-efficiency outcomes.

* Sustainability: Offices designed to reduce energy use by up to 50%, aligned with ESG standards.

* Optimisation: Data- and AI-driven planning ensures lean design with no compromise on quality.

* Uniqueness: No templated spaceseach design is customised to brand and operational needs.

* Livability: Biophilia, natural light, and ergonomic planning for enhanced employee well-being.

Over 30% of the company's future investments are earmarked for cutting-edge proprietary technology development, including platforms for procurement, vendor management, site tracking, and client dashboards. The internal team includes professionals from IIT, ISB, Penn, AA London, Domus Academy Milan and global design firms like Foster + Partners, Gensler, Studio HBA and Adrianse.

This powerful blend of deep design expertise, operational rigour, and world-class execution capability positions Morpho Dimensions as the go-to partner for businesses seeking intelligent, performance-oriented workspaces.

Morpho Dimensions currently has eight projects underway across India's major business centres, including Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Ludhiana, and Jaipur. The firm has also secured several high-value contracts under confidentiality, with announcements expected soon.

Backed by the three-decade design legacy of Morphogenesisone of the world's top 100 architecture firmsMorpho Dimensions is now preparing for its next phase of growth: international expansion into Dubai and the United States.

About Morpho Dimensions

Morpho Dimensions is one of India's leading turnkey office interior Design-and-Build firms. A group company of Morphogenesis, it blends architectural excellence with cutting-edge technology to deliver immersive, high-performance workspaces. Every project is executed by in-house teams of architects, engineers, and project managersensuring every square foot is built with precision, sustainability, and intent.

Website: https://morphodimensions.com

