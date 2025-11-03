MoS Jitin Prasada visits Romania for 19th India-Romania Joint Committee for Economic Cooperation meeting

New Delhi [India], November 3 : Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Jitin Prasada is on an official visit to Bucharest at the invitation of the Government of Romania to attend the 19th meeting of the Joint Committee for Economic Cooperation (JCEC) between India and Romania.

According to a release from the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, upon arrival at Henri Coanda International Airport, the Minister was received by Secretary of State Gabriel Bogdan Stetco, Ministry of Economy, Digitalisation, Entrepreneurship, and Tourism, and Managing Director Sorin Mihai Toader, Department of Foreign Trade, ARICE.

The release noted that during the visit, the Minister held a substantive meeting with H.E. Petre-Florin Manole, Minister of Labour, Family, Youth, and Social Solidarity, to discuss collaboration on skills-based mobility. Prasada highlighted that with over one billion people of working age and a median age of 29, India is poised to become the world's third-largest economy by 2030.

Both sides took note of Romania's annual requirement for approximately 100,000 non-EU workers. They expressed readiness to create a pathway for about 30,000 skilled and aspirational Indian professionals annually, aligned with Romania's sectoral labour market needs.

"As the fastest-growing large economy, India continues to contribute to global prosperity as a trusted partner for both developed and developing nations. He noted that India, as a rapidly expanding manufacturing and technology hub, hosts nearly 45 per cent of global capability centres and is investing heavily in frontier technologies. In this context, he underlined that stronger India-EU cooperation is more vital than ever in the evolving geopolitical and geoeconomic environment," the release said.

The Ministers reaffirmed their commitment to building a strong mobility partnership between India and Romania, promoting the safe, orderly, regular, and responsible migration of skilled professionals, and enhancing labour market connectivity for mutual benefit.

The ministry also stated that both Ministers agreed to strengthen people-to-people ties through enhanced cooperation in higher education, research, innovation, think tanks, and cultural exchanges, aimed at fostering talent circulation, supporting skills development, and investing in future generations.

"The discussions covered cooperation in recruitment, language and vocational training, standardised employment contracts, and employer obligations, along with fast-track processing for verified employers. Both sides tasked officials to explore mutual recognition of qualifications. Recognising the importance of social security certainty, they also discussed the possibility of a Totalization (Social Security) Agreement," the release said.

Both sides agreed to carry this momentum forward by activating enablers across key pillars, "expanding skills mobility, deepening knowledge exchange, engaging business communities, and reinforcing institutional frameworks, ensuring that the India-Romania partnership remains integrated, resilient, and results-driven across trade, technology, and people-to-people cooperation," it said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor