MoS Margherita lays foundation for textile exports, discusses jobs for Indians during Russia visit

Moscow [Russia], October 5 : India is actively exploring the possibility of increasing its textile exports to Russia, and possibly to other CIS countries, as it understandably intensifies its diversification efforts.

On an official three-day visit to Russia this week, Minister of State for Textiles and External Affairs, Pabitra Margherita, underlined India's intent to deepen engagement with the Russian textile industry across trade, technology, and manpower, among others.

India currently exports textiles worth USD 37.4 billion, and the government is aiming for a threefold increase by 2030. "We are trying to diversify our markets and also exploring new markets," the minister toldover the phone after concluding his three-day visit.

Russia imports about USD 12 billion worth of textiles from global markets annually, and India's share is negligible.

During his visit, Margherita met Russian Deputy Ministers for Trade and Commerce and held high-level talks focused on future collaboration.

"We discussed the way forward in deepening our cooperation in the textile industry by enhancing industrial, R&D, investment and academic cooperation. Invited Russian companies to our flagship PM MITRA parks to benefit from its world-class integrated infrastructure and leverage the manpower available in Bharat," he wrote on X.

A major highlight of the visit was his interaction with officials and industry stakeholders in the Ivanovo region, which has historically been the hub of Russia's vibrant textile industry.

"I had a discussion with a strong delegation, including officials of that province. We had discussed about our possible future collaboration, technology exchange, joint ventures, and investments. They also indicated that, along with the import of textiles from India, they also want more skilled Indian workers for their textiles industry," Margherita said.

He also took time to visit Indian workers employed at a textile factory in the region, acknowledging their vital role.

"Had the opportunity to interact with Indian workers employed at a textile factory in the Ivanovo region of Russia. Appreciated their contributions, and reiterated our commitment to supporting safe, legal and orderly mobility of skilled, semi-skilled and unskilled Indian workers abroad facilitated through the e-Migrate system," he said.

The Ivanovo textile industry is understandably prepared to absorb at least 2,500 Indian workers this year.

"Russia has a good working condition with good remuneration, and skilled Indian workers have immense opportunities there," Margherita noted.

Continuing the cultural and trade synergy, Russia is set to showcase Indian handlooms at one of its prestigious venues, more details about which would be available at a later stage. That particular museum has a 2 million annual footfall, which will enable rich Indian textiles to meet many eyeballs.

The Tsaritsyno Museum in Moscow will host 'Fabric of Time: India' in December 2025, an exhibition that will display a range of Indian textile products curated by the National Crafts Museum & Hastkala Academy. The initiative marks "a new chapter in mutual exploration of our rich textile traditions."

The Minister also inaugurated the Best of India - Indian Apparel and Textile Fair in Moscow, held from October 1-3.

"More than 100 exhibitors and producers took part in that three-day event. There must have been several B2B meetings during all three days, besides an estimated footfall of over 10000 visitors," he said.

Organised by the Handloom Export Promotion Council (HEPC), the event aimed to strengthen India's textile exports to Russia and unlock opportunities in the wider CIS region.

The Best of India - Indian Apparels and Textile Fair in Moscow showcased the strength of India's handloom and textile sector. On the sidelines, Margherita also met with representatives of Russian textile companies.

"I apprised them about India's textiles value chain (from man-made fibre to exports), and related infrastructure, among other advantages. I also talked about the upcoming PM Mitra parks, wherein companies will get end-to-end facilities - right from yarn to apparel. Like many other sectors, India is also a preferred destination for textiles," he added.

These developments also come at a time when Indian textiles are facing Trump tariffs of 50%, making exports to the key destination, the US, difficult.

