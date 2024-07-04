MoS Pabitra Margherita stresses on CSR's role in fostering sustainable development in North East

Guwahati (Assam) [India], July 4 : The Minister of State for External Affairs & Minister of State for Textiles, Pabitra Margherita, underscored the critical role of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) in fostering sustainable development and inclusive growth in the North East region.

Speaking at the Valedictory Session of the CII North East CSR Conclave, he emphasized that CSR is not just a moral obligation but a significant driver of socio-economic progress.

According to a press release, the conclave, organized by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) on July 3-4, aimed to bring together key stakeholders including businesses, government officials, civil society, and non-governmental organizations to discuss and promote sustainable development in the North East.

In his address, Margherita highlighted the pivotal role that CSR can play in promoting sustainable livelihoods, especially in the handloom and textiles sector, which is a cornerstone of the North East's economy.

He noted that approximately 27.83 lakh handloom households are engaged in weaving and related activities, with a staggering 87 per cent based in rural areas and the remaining 13 per cent in urban centers.

The North East region alone accounts for around 65.2 per cent of the total operational handlooms in the country, with Assam being a significant contributor with the highest number of handloom workers.

By channeling CSR funds into the handloom sector, the socio-economic conditions of a vast number of people can be significantly improved, given that the North East contributes to 50 per cent of the workforce in the textile sector.

Margherita called upon corporate India to develop long-term CSR strategies tailored to the specific needs of the North East, while also providing short-term disaster relief and rehabilitation support.

He encouraged companies to partner with local NGOs to create sustainable impacts and contribute to the region's growth.

Earlier in the event, Pradeep Bagla, Chairman of the CII North East Council and Managing Director of Amrit Cements Limited, highlighted CII's ongoing commitment to the strategic development of the North East.

In his Welcome Address, he stressed the critical importance of each developmental project in the region, linking it directly to national security.

Bagla said, "CII has consistently emphasized the strategic importance of the North Eastern Region, where each developmental projects directly links to our national security."

He added, "The North East CSR Connect is a transformative project that CII is taking up for the region over the next 4-6 years. CII would like to work closely with the Government to take forward the growth journey of the region."

The CII North East CSR Conclave served as a platform to showcase impactful projects in the region, facilitating knowledge sharing, innovative idea exchange, and providing insights into emerging CSR trends.

Seventeen NGOs presented their initiatives to attract corporate support and collaboration, while over 100 NGOs connected with more than 80 corporates to explore potential partnerships.

During the inaugural session, the Minister of State released a compendium highlighting successful CSR initiatives in the region. This compendium serves as a testament to the positive changes that CSR can bring to the North East.

Additionally, an exhibition was set up to showcase various social development projects, offering a glimpse into the region's development journey and the transformative impact of collaborative efforts.

