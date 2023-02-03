Most anticipated book awards of Asia "Golden Book Awards" announces winners of 2023
By ANI | Published: February 3, 2023 02:54 PM 2023-02-03T14:54:01+5:30 2023-02-03T20:25:17+5:30
Wings Publication is proud to announce the winners of the Golden Book Award 2023, a highly-acclaimed recognition program honoring exceptional Authors.
Wings Publication is proud to announce the winners of the Golden Book Award 2023, a highly-acclaimed recognition program honoring exceptional Authors.
The Golden Book Awards recognizes Authors who have written impacting, creative and powerpack books, and showcases their commitment to excellence and leadership. This year's winners were selected from a pool of highly qualified nominees by a panel of independent judges.
The Jury to awards was Dr Kailash Pinjani (President Indian Authors Association), Dr. Deepak Parbat (Founder of Superfast Author) & Murali Sundaram (Founder of TLC). They had a scan through thousands of nominated books and selected winners. It took more than 3 months to scan thousands of books, interview a few shortlisted authors and finally announce the winners.
"We are thrilled to recognize these Authors for their outstanding contributions to the world of literature," said Manika Singh, CEO, of Wings Publication International and Literary Director to Awards. "Their passion, dedication, and achievements serve as a testament to the innovation and hard work that drives literature and books forward."
The winners of Golden Book Awards 2023 are:-
Deepak Chopra - The Seven Spiritual Law Of Success: A practical guide to achieving your dreams
Ashneer Grover - Doglapan: The Hard Truth about Life and Start-Ups
Jeff Kinney - Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Diper Overlode
J.K Rowling - Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore
Gaur Gopal Das - Energize Your Mind: A Monk's Guide to Mindful Living
Ruskin Bond - How To Live Your Life
Namita Thapar - The Dolphin and the Shark: Stories on Entrepreneurship
Kamlesh Patel - The Wisdom Bridge: Nine Principles to a Life that Echoes in the Hearts of Your Loved Ones
Geeta Piramal - Rahul Bajaj: An Extraordinary Life | Official Biography of the chairman of Bajaj Group
Sneh Desai, Sunil Tulsiani & Brian Tracy - Ultimate Secrets to Wealth
Raj Shamani - Build, Don't Talk: Things You Wish You Were Taught in School
Bhupendra Singh Rathore - The Magic of Thinking Rich
Deepak Bajaj - Network Marketing in 60 Minutes
Deepti Naval - A Country Called Childhood: A Memoir
Lijeesh Kumar - ORMMAKAL ENTE URAKKAM KEDUTHUNNU
CHAVI SINGHAL - UNBELIEVABLE...
Gundal Vijay Kumar - PATH
Shafeena - Divine Thoughts for Delicate Relationships
Dr ALOKPARNA DAS - Abodes of the Sun God
Dr Vaidehi Taman - Sikhism Vs Sickism
Sakshi Raj Kumar - Sprinkles of the Inner Mind
Dr Arti Vajpai - Tanav kam Karen Bhagwat Geeta ke Madhyam se
Sanjay Ambala Parambath - KANMANI
Aashima Arora - #True Love and A Cookie Box
Vidya Shivaraj - Kalki Avatar
Kollorob - Ten Tales of Ten Stories
Vaibhavi Pandey - Bronze and Mahogany
Kunjal Shah - 7 Golden Ways of Parenting
Dr Ashok D'cruz - Malayala Gaveshanam Akavum Puravum
Tapan Ghosh - SIGNPOSTS - Life simplified in 100 quotes
Dr Kumar Nanaware - Postmortem of Postmortem
(MANOJ KUMAR JHA 'MANU') , (PRANJALI)
Prachi Sachdev - Dear Son, You Can't Stay Little Always
Dr.(Mrs) Priyanka Roy - BEYOND THE FAIRY TALES
Babita Rani - Perform Your Way to Success - 11 Secrets to Help you achieve Holistic Peak Performance
Juhi Agrawal - Garbh Sanskar: Ancient secrets to give birth to genius
Ramesh Rajini - Friction-Free Parenting
Abhijeet Bhattacharjee - Event Management: A Zero Investment Startup Business
TV Sajith - Bhoomi Pilarum Pole
Anu Menon - The Gift of Emotions
Pardeep Pathak - Dil ki Tamana
Vincent Baby - 101 Stories of Blissful Workplace
Wings Publication International extends its warmest congratulations to all of this year's winners and looks forward to recognizing their continued success in the future.
Wings Publication is fastest growing publishing company in Asia having offices in UAE and India and partner offices in Singapore, South Africa, and Australia. It supports first-time authors to polish their books and make them international standards in association with International Authors Association.
For more information, please visit: www.goldenbookawards.com
This story has been provided by SRV.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV)
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app