Most Indian business leaders to boost investments in supply chain, sustainability this year

New Delhi, Jan 21 There is a notable increase in planned investments in supply chain management in India, with 67 per cent of surveyed business leaders from large organisations planning to increase their investments in 2025 (with a 17 per cent increase compared to 2024), a report showed on Tuesday.

The optimism is driving investment in supply chain, sustainability, engineering and research and development.

Around 75 per cent of Indian business leaders from large organisations are planning to increase their investments in engineering, R&D, product or service innovation in 2025 (with a 14 per cent increase in 2025 compared to 2024), according to the report by Capgemini Research Institute.

While 74 per cent of Indian business leaders are planning to increase their investments in customer experience this year, 62 per cent of them plan to increase their investments in sustainability, the report mentioned.

Around 62 per cent of business leaders are planning to increase their investments in manufacturing/operations in 2025.

According to the report, most large organisations will increase investments in climate tech, sustainable R&D and product development.

While 76 per cent of them aim to increase their investments in sustainable R&D and product design by 2025, 72 per cent plan to increase their spendings in climate technology by 2025.

In 2025, 55 per cent of Indian executives will prioritise cost reduction over revenue growth (45 per cent), signalling a strategic shift towards operational efficiency amid economic uncertainties.

About 55 per cent of Indian business leaders plan to increase their overall investments in 2025, as opposed to only 50 per cent global leaders planning this, the report mentioned.

Most business leaders are prioritising AI/GenAI as the top technology investment area for 2025, as compared to 74 per cent global business leaders.

This is followed by 46 per cent surveyed Indian business leaders who are prioritising Cloud as the top technology investment area for 2025, as compared to 42 per cent global business leaders.

