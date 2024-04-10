Most Indian firms say building human-centric software more crucial now

New Delhi, April 10 About 90 per cent of Indian organisations asserted that building human-centric and accessible applications has become more crucial than it was two years ago, a new report said on Wednesday.

Human-centred application development refers to building applications and websites that are easy and comfortable to navigate across a diverse community of users.

According to the provider of cloud-based security solutions Progress, over half of Indian organisations plan to increase their investment in human-centred software design in the next year.

"As India embraces digital transformation, it's crucial for organisations to prioritise human-centric software design, ensuring inclusivity across diverse communities," said Girija Kolagada, VP, Engineering, Progress.

"

The survey was conducted in 13 countries across North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia.

About 60 per cent of organisations believe a rapid increase in digital interactions is the key driver for the focus on human-centric software in companies, the report mentioned.

Around 98 per cent of organisations stressed the pivotal role of human-centric software, recognising its potential to enhance user engagement and contribute to societal welfare.

"Creating human-centric digital experiences means personalising experiences and tailoring them to both people and their context, so they are as relevant as possible," said Loren Jarrett, EVP & GM, of Digital Experience, Progress.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor