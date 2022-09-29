Most prominent Automotive industry expert in Electric Drive Technology – Husain Ansari

September 29: The automotive industry is a wide range of companies and organizations involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling motor vehicles. It is one of the world’s most important economic sectors by revenue. The automotive industry is witnessing a revolution as mobility is moving from conventional IC engines to EVs and HEVs. Increasing applications of electronics in automobiles are forcing fraternity to learn and understand at least the basics of it. The automotive industry requires cross-disciplinary skills ranging from mechanical to electrical, electronics, Technology/Automation, a Change Leader with Problem-Solving Skills, and an Operational Analyst.

A specialist and authority on this highly skilful subject is Husain Ansari. Born in Mumbai, Husain has more than 12 years of technical and commercial expertise in consulting the aerospace and automotive industry and steering companies to long-term success. An erudite man with a Master’s degree in Aerospace Engineering, Post Graduate Certificate in Higher Education, and a Bachelor’s degree in Aerospace Systems Engineering with First class Honours from Coventry University, United Kingdom. He is currently the Technical Project Manager for the Electric Drive Technology Department at the notable and highly recognised British Luxury Brand McLaren Automotive.

McLaren Automotive is a creator of luxury, high-performance supercars. Every vehicle is hand-assembled at the McLaren Production Centre (MPC) in Woking, Surrey, England. Launched in 2010, the company is now the largest part of the McLaren Group. McLaren has been pioneering and innovating in the competitive world of Formula 1, forging a formidable reputation.

As a Technical Project Manager at McLaren Automotive, Husain is currently reshaping the future of high-performance hypercars through innovation and sustainable industrialisation. To tackle the global issue of CO2 emission, he is leading the design, development, and delivery of pioneering energy storage systems, traction motors and fast charging systems. Delivering multimillion-pound projects and taking key decisions for both business growth and environmental sustainability, Husain is a young Indian at the top of his game.

Husain is a torch bearer in the field of Automotive engineering with innumerable recognitions and accolades to his name, an eSkills internship award by The National Skills Academy UK, registered as a Chartered Engineer with the Engineering Council UK, a guest speaker for European Aerospace Industry at World ATM Congress in Spain, and was presented with the Fellowship of The Higher Education Academy UK. He is appointed as a Judge for Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) competitions by the Institution of Engineering & Technology (IET) and the Institution of Mechanical Engineers (IMechE) and the list goes on!

What about India, where do we stand in the automotive revolution?

The Indian electric vehicle market is still in its infancy, but it is expected to develop at a 90 per cent CAGR from 2021 to 2030. Electric vehicles (EVs) are quietly racing to reshape the car and commercial truck manufacturing industries and meet the growing demands of global consumers and businesses. India can save 64% of anticipated passenger road-based mobility-related energy demand and 37% of carbon emissions in 2030 by pursuing a shared, electric, and connected mobility future.

It’s a heavy lift for the automotive industry and champions such as Husain Ansari of the EV revolution are confident that there will be many winners.

Husain has truly carved a niche for himself and is one celebrated effective leader and visionary for the electric drive technology in the automotive industry.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor