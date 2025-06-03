Most Promising Next-Gen Business Leaders of 2025: Building the Brands of Tomorrow

PNN

New Delhi [India], June 3: In an era defined by rapid transformation and evolving market dynamics, a new generation of leaders is stepping up to shape the future. These individuals bring a unique blend of innovation, strategic thinking, and adaptabilityqualities essential for building resilient, future-ready brands. With a deep understanding of emerging technologies, shifting consumer expectations, and the importance of sustainable growth, these business leaders are transforming traditional business models and setting new standards across industries. Their leadership is not only driving organizational success but also influencing how brands connect, compete, and thrive in a dynamic global marketplace.

1. Abhishek Das: Chief Business Officer at Dhanyaayai & Founder of Art of Sales

Architect of Sales Transformation and Business Impact

Abhishek Das, Chief Business Officer at a leading IT services firm and founder of Art of Sales, brings over 25 years of expertise in global sales leadership. Beginning his career as a service engineer at Wipro, he advanced to manage $250M+ sales across APAC for companies like HP, Red Hat, and Elastic. In 2024, Abhishek launched Art of Sales, a strategic coaching brand aimed at empowering sales professionals and leaders with clarity, systems, and measurable results. His 12-week Sales Mastery Program focuses on funnel strategy, high-ticket conversions, and scalable leadership. Notably, he transformed a small sales region into a 30x revenue success story in three years. Recognized as a 'Promising Leader of 2025,' Abhishek plans to launch a residential sales academy by 2027, committed to democratizing sales knowledge and driving impactful business growth.

2. Akshay Srivastava: Co-Founder & CEO of NovoStack

Akshay Srivastava is a visionary tech entrepreneur and the Founder & CEO of NovoStack, as well as the Co-Founder & CEO of BackStract, a cutting-edge low-code Backend-as-a-Service (BaaS) platform. His entrepreneurial journey began earlyhe built and sold his first company while still in school back in 2012. With over a decade of experience running technology businesses, Akshay has led transformative projects across e-commerce, fintech, and healthcare domains. At NovoStack, he continues to empower startups and enterprises with scalable, future-ready solutions. With BackStract, his mission is to simplify backend development and eliminate vendor lock-in, enabling developers to build and scale faster. His vision is clear: to redefine how modern backend systems are created.

3. Amitabh Chaturvedi: Founder and Executive Chairman of Purple Finance

Amitabh Chaturvedi, Founder and Executive Chairman of Purple Finance, is a seasoned banking professional with nearly three decades of leadership experience in India's financial sector. Under his visionary guidance, Purple Finance has emerged as a forward-thinking NBFC, dedicated to empowering MSMEs with easy, transparent, and digital-first financial solutions. Focused on driving growth in Tier III and IV cities and district towns, the company recently crossed Rs100 crore in Assets Under Management as of 31st March 2025a testament to its strong product-market fit and growing borrower trust. Chaturvedi's leadership combines aggressive loan book growth and customer acquisition with sound governance, ensuring a high-quality portfolio. His mission to drive financial inclusion and grassroots lending is steadily positioning Purple Finance as a key enabler in India's MSME success story.

4. Meera: Founder & CEO of Avaan

Fast. Fearless. Forward

In a space dominated by delays and rigidity, Meera, Founder & CEO of Avaan, is orchestrating a logistics revolution. From handling excess baggage and packages to pioneering Avaan PetExp, India's first pet travel service, she's turning mundane shipping into a high-touch, high-trust experience.

Avaan today serves 25,000+ Indian pin codes and 190 countries, trusted by industry titans like Adani, GMR, Taj Hotels, and MakeMyTrip. Under Meera's visionary leadership, logistics is no longer just businessit's personal, purposeful, and profoundly efficient.

Named an ET Inspiring Women Leader and Woman of Worth, Meera's influence extends beyond corporate corridors. Through her 100% charity initiative, Affordable Art with a Heart, she uplifts differently abled child artists, fusing heart into enterprise.

A TEDx speaker and fearless innovator, Meera isn't just redefining how India shipsshe's rewriting what leadership looks like in a new-age economy.

5. Mikhel Rajani: Co-founder of Naagin

Mikhel Rajani, Co-Founder of Naagin, is a seasoned F&B entrepreneur with over 12 years of experience in business development, product innovation, manufacturing, and offline sales. His journey began with Francesco's Pizzeria, a gourmet pizza chain that quickly became a favorite on Swiggy and Zomato, followed by Mandala, an organic food venture aligned with the rising demand for conscious eating. Passionate about bold Indian flavors, Mikhel co-founded Naagin with Arjun Rastogi and Kshitij Neelakantan to create India's first homegrown hot sauce brand. He leads business operations and ensures each product embodies authenticity, quality, and innovation. His deep understanding of the food industry and commitment to sustainable sourcing have been instrumental in positioning Naagin as a standout name in the Indian spice space. Mikhel's vision goes beyond hot saucehe aims to make Indian flavors a global culinary staple.

6. Dr. Sridatta G Pawar: Nephrologist and Transplant Physician

Dr. Sridatta G Pawar is a dedicated nephrologist and transplant physician, with expertise in managing complex kidney diseases and transplantation. He completed his training at the prestigious Government Hospital in Chennai and later served at Kalaignar Centenary Hospital. He is a member of both national and international nephrology societies. Dr. Pawar has presented papers and posters at various national and international conferences and has published research in reputed medical journals. Passionate about public health, he frequently holds awareness talks and organizes kidney health camps. Deeply committed to serving society, he believes in delivering compassionate, personalized care to every patient. Currently based in Bangalore, he provides specialized kidney care focused on early diagnosis, tailored treatment, and long-term transplant success.

7. CPA Pratibha Chaurasia and Amber Chaurasia: Founders of Aprari Solutions

Founded in 2018 by CPA, CA, PhD Dr. Pratibha Chaurasia and Amber Chaurasia, Aprari Solutions started in Indore as an outsourcing firm with a clear mission: to bring global opportunities to local talent. Today, the company serves as the Global Capability Centre (GCC) for Grassi Advisors & Accountantsthe 56th largest CPA firm in the U.S., headquartered in New York. With a growing team of over 100 qualified accountants, auditors, and tax professionals, Aprari Solutions operates across central India and the Gujarat region. The firm embodies the founders' vision of empowering young professionals by providing international exposure and rewarding career paths without requiring relocation. Positioned at the nexus of global standards and local expertise, Aprari Solutions contributes to India's knowledge economy while supporting the operations of a leading U.S. accounting firm.

8. Rahul Singh and Abhijith Shashidhar: Founders of ClayWorks

Established in 2017 by Rahul Singh and Abhijith Shashidhar, ClayWorks is a Bengaluru-based flexible workspace provider offering scalable hybrid solutions tailored to evolving work models. With 7,000+ seats, ClayWorks integrates biophilic architecture, modular infrastructure, and sustainable materials to optimize energy efficiency and employee well-being. Recognized for excellence in design and sustainability, Clayworks has received top industry accolades, including "Most Sustainable Office Space" (2022, 2023). Positioned at the intersection of design innovation and ESG compliance, ClayWorks is reshaping the premium office space landscape in Bangalore.

9. Sajid Jamal and Rajesh Johnny: Founders of BranchX

BranchX is an AI-first neobank revolutionizing financial access for India's retailers and SMEs. Founded in 2020 by Sajid Jamal and Rajesh Johnny, BranchX offers voice-enabled, multilingual banking solutions tailored for Bharat's underserved markets. To strengthen its retail presence, the company acquired Highwaves Technologies Pvt. Ltd., creators of the Trilto King billing platform with over 10,000 active users, enabling smarter retail operations at scale. Awarded "Best AI-Driven NeoBanking Platform" at the World Fintech Summit, BranchX's flagship Xenie platform provides AI-powered tools for inventory management, payments, and financing, seamlessly integrating technology with local needs. With $1 million raised from existing investors, BranchX is set to expand its operations and innovation capacity. As India's retail landscape evolves, BranchX is committed to building inclusive financial ecosystems that fuel entrepreneurial growth in emerging markets.

10. Dr. Vigyan Mishra: Director of Sooriya Diagnostics International

Dr. Vigyan Mishra stands out as a visionary in global healthcare, spearheading innovation as Director of Sooriya Diagnostics International. With leadership experience from Apollo, Fortis, IHH, and Tata Medical Center, he brings deep expertise to Sooriya's global expansion alongside partners like SequoiaUSA and Posspole. A key contributor to national health initiatives and an Honorary Professor at Amity University, Dr. Mishra is advancing AI-driven diagnostics across geographies. Backed by a stellar leadership teamincluding Dr. CP Sreekumar, Dr. Rahul Sreekumar, and Dr. Rajeev SreekumarSooriya Hospitals is scaling internationally with operations across India, the Middle East, and South Asia. The group's innovations span transplants, fertility, AI pathology, and Cardiology and Neurosciences. With a vision for 1500 beds and global reach, Sooriya is redefining next-gen healthcare through technology, compassion, and strategic foresight.

11. Virendra Kumar: Founder & CEO of AdametNext

Virendra Kumar, Founder & CEO of AdametNext, is a visionary leader in pharma and life sciences commercial strategy, known for his unique blend of scientific acumen and commercial insight. With two decades of experience spanning top-tier pharma and consulting, he has built AdametNext into a powerhouse of strategic innovationimpacting commercial success through cutting-edge insights and rigorous analysis. Beyond business, Virendra is committed to nurturing the pharma workforce through BRiK Academy, a philanthropic initiative that has empowered over 5000+ students & professionals with free access to career coaching, industry masterclasses, and mentorship. At the intersection of purpose and performance, Virendra's work is shaping not only the future of pharmabut the people who will lead it.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor