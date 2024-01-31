Moti Mahal's Tandoori Trail Legacy Heads to Europe: A Fusion of Tradition and Culinary Innovation

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], January 31: Moti Mahal, a culinary icon with a rich 104-year heritage, traces its roots back to 1920 when the visionary chef Kundan Lal Gujral laid the foundation in Peshawar, undivided India. Revered as the birthplace of culinary legends like Butter Chicken and Dal Makhani, Moti Mahal has become synonymous with North Indian gastronomic excellence.

Kundan Lal Gujral, a trailblazer in Tandoori cuisine, introduced the world to the iconic Tandoori Chicken, setting a new standard in Indian gastronomy. The subsequent innovations, including the renowned Butter Chicken and Dal Makhani, further solidified Moti Mahal's reputation as a culinary powerhouse.

Post the Partition of India in 1947, Moti Mahal found its new home in Delhi under the visionary leadership of Kundan Lal Gujral. The brand continued to thrive, garnering global acclaim for its unwavering commitment to authenticity and culinary innovation.

Today, Moti Mahal's legacy, carried forward by Kundan Lal Gujral's highly accomplished grandson, Monish Gujral,(https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Monish_Gujral) an Indian Columnist, Food Writer, blogger and Gourmand Award-winning cookbook author, extends internationally, with a strong presence in the USA, Africa, New Zealand, Maldives, Colombo, and the Middle East. Monish Gujral's culinary expertise has been recognized globally, with his notable demonstration of Indian Cuisine at the iconic Le Cordon Bleu Paris.As a tribute to his legenday GrandFather Monish Has launched Motimahal Tandoori trail restaurants globally. Monish Gujral was awarded the retail icon of the year in india in 2022 as a leader in F&B and hospitality industry

Looking ahead, Moti Mahal, under the dynamic leadership of Monish Gujral, announces an ambitious expansion plan in Europe in 2024. As the Managing Director of Moti Mahal Group, Monish Gujral, a renowned chef and culinary expert, has been championing the brand in Europe since 2004 through cookbooks, culinary shows, and the distribution of ready-to-eat delicacies

The expansion plan encompasses the opening of iconic restaurants in Europe, designed to reflect Moti Mahal's Tandoori trail's rich culinary heritage while embracing the cultural diversity of Europe. The ambiance will seamlessly blend traditional Indian aesthetics with contemporary design elements, promising a unique dining experience. The menu, curated by Chef and restaurateur, Monish Gujral, will showcase signature dishes from his Gourmand award winning books - Moti Mahal's Tandoori trail cookbook published in 2004, Motimahal CookBook On the Butter Chicken Trail (published in 2008 )and Motimahal CookBook On the kebab Trail published in 2015 offerings, ensuring a diverse and satisfying culinary journey.

Monish Gujral extends an invitation to the community to celebrate this culinary milestone, experiencing the fusion of authentic Indian cuisine and international culinary innovation. Stay tuned for updates and announcements as Moti Mahal prepares to open its doors in Europe in the summer of 2024.

