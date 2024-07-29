Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology (MNNIT) Allahabad Partners with StockGro to Enhance Financial Education

PNN

Allahabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 29: Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology (MNNIT) Allahabad has forged a strategic partnership with StockGro, India's leading experiential stock market learning platform. This collaboration acknowledges the need for experiential learning in the existing curriculum and aims to help students understand financial markets and trading strategies through practical learning experiences, allowing them to gain hands-on experience in the financial markets.

In addition, MNNIT Allahabad plans to set up a trade lab, leveraging StockGro's intellectual support to enhance the students' financial literacy. This lab will have advanced tools and provide students with a realistic trading environment acting as a stepping stone towards revolutionising practical learning in the stock market. Through workshops, seminars, and interactive sessions conducted by industry experts and StockGro professionals, students will gain deep insights into market dynamics, risk management, portfolio diversification, and investment strategies.

Varun S Arora, Chief Collaboration Wizard at StockGro, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, "We are delighted to partner with MNNIT Allahabad in promoting financial education among students. This initiative aligns with StockGro's commitment to empowering the future generation with essential financial skills through practical learning experiences."

Professor Tanuj Nandan, Head, School of Management Studies, MNNIT Allahabad, emphasised the significance of integrating practical financial education into the institute's academic framework, affirming, "At MNNIT Allahabad, we are dedicated to providing our students with a holistic education that prepares them for real-world challenges. Partnering with StockGro allows us to enhance our curriculum with valuable insights into financial markets and trading strategies, ensuring our students are well-prepared for their professional journeys."

This collaboration between MNNIT Allahabad and StockGro aligns with the practical implementation of the government's proposed NEP 2020. It underscores a shared vision to bridge the gap between theoretical knowledge and practical application in financial education, setting a precedent for all government and private educational institutions nationwide.

StockGro is India's premier experiential social learning platform for trading and investments. With over 50 million users nationwide, StockGro is the trusted destination for individuals seeking to learn and master the art of trading and investments. StockGro has successfully empowered financial enthusiasts across 1100+ prestigious educational institutions and 50+ startups and corporates, offering a unique and immersive learning experience.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor