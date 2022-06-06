moto e32s, the stylish entertainer, goes on sale today at a disruptive price starting from Rs. 8,549 across 60,000+ Retail Stores

Motorola's latest addition in its e franchise, moto e32s, the stylish entertainer, a smartphone designed to cater to the needs of the masses without compromising on style and features, goes on sale from today 12PM onwards at 60,000+ retail stores and online through JioMart Digital, Jiomart, Reliance Digital and Flipkart.

Extending the most premium, contemporary, and durable design in the budget segment, the smartphone features a premium PMMA finish, an ultra-slim and durable design with IP52 rating. The device is also optimized for providing the most fluid viewing experience with a stunning 90Hz 6.5" IPS LCD display with a punch-hole design which is usually given in premium smartphones.

In addition to its premium design and display, the moto e32s offers multiple best in class features such as the segments only Android™ 12 operating system ensuring a seamless user experience, a brilliant 16MP AI-powered triple camera system and 8MP front camera, a massive 5000mAh battery with 15W charging capability that lasts up to 40 hours* on a single charge.

Moreover, the mote e32s features class-leading security features and performance with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and MediaTek's latest octa-core processor with LPDDR4X RAM that provides exceptional performance for its segment.

With the exceptional design and premium features, the moto e32s comes in 3GB + 32GB and 4GB + 64GB variants with two SIM slots plus a dedicated microSD slot up to 1TB. Additionally, it also comes with the segment's best connectivity features including dual band WiFi and 2X2 MIMO for the most optimized broadband and 4G connectivity.

Availability and PricingAvailable in two fascinating colour variants, Slate Gray and Misty Silver, the moto e32s will go on sale from June 6, 12 noon onwards on JioMart Digital, Reliance Digital, JioMart and Flipkart.

*Limited period offers valid on limited stocks and including bank offer on JioMart.com, JioMart Digital, Reliancedigital.in 5 per cent discount up to Rs. 2000 on HDFC Bank Credit Cards and EMI Transactions on a minimum transaction of Rs. 5000

Detailed Specifications:

