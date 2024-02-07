moto g24 power with a massive 6000mAh battery & latest Android 14 goes on sale today at just Rs 8,249* on Flipkart & leading retail stores

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], February 7: Motorola, recently launched the moto g24 power, with a premium design, massive 6000mAh battery, TurboPower™ 33W charger, and the latest Android 14. The class-leading affordable smartphone will go on sale today, 12PM onwards on Flipkart, Motorola.in and leading retail stores across India. At an incredible starting price of Rs 8,249 including Rs 750 off on exchange.

The moto g24 power flaunts a premium design, boasting a 3D Acrylic glass (PMMA) finish and a streamlined camera housing, enhancing the device's overall aesthetics. The side-mounted fingerprint reader compliments the slim yet robust design of the smartphone. Measuring just 8.99 mm in thickness and weighing 197gm, the moto g24 power comes with an IP52 rating and is available in two stunning and elegant colours Ink Blue and Glacier Blue.

The moto g24 power boasts a massive 6000mAh battery making it one of the thinnest and lightest devices in the segment to do so. With the help of a TurboPower™ 33W charger, the device also fuels up swiftly and can last nearly a complete weekend on a single charge. Additionally, the device also comes with Android™ 14 out of the box and 3 years of assured security updates. This is complimented by various stand-out experiences like Flash notifications and Health Connect to help users stay connected and updated on what matters the most.

Featuring an advanced 50 MP Quad Pixel camera system, the moto g24 power offers 4x better low light sensitivity and boasts class leading features such as Auto Night Vision, HDR, and Portrait mode. Further, its segment-leading 16MP front camera allows consumers to capture sharp social media ready selfies.

The moto g24 power also offers incredible entertainment via a notchless 6.6" 90 Hz IPS LCD display with a punch-hole design. Moreover, the screen refresh rate flexibly switches between 90 Hz and 60 Hz with Auto Mode in action optimising battery life. This immersive viewing experience is further enhanced by stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos® that deliver high-quality audio with improved bass and cleaned vocals.

Finally, the moto g24 power provides enhanced performance through two RAM variants, namely in-built 4GB or 8GB LPDDR4X RAM which can be expanded up to 16GB** with RAM boost feature. It also offers users ample space for photos, films, songs, apps, and games with up to 128GB of built-in storage. Users can also benefit from 1TB of expandable storage using a dedicated microSD card slot.

Availability:

The moto g24 power is available in two beautiful colours: Ink Blue, and Glacier Blue, featuring 3D Acrylic glass (PMMA) finish.

moto g24 power will be available in two memory variants with built-in 4GB RAM and 8GB RAM + 128GB Storage; and will go on sale on Flipkart, Motorola.in and leading retail stores starting today i.e. 7th February 2024, 12PM onwards.

Pricing & Offers:

4GB RAM + 128GB Storage

Launch Price: Rs 8,999

Effective Price: Rs 8,249* including Rs 750 off on exchange~

8GB RAM + 128GB Storage: Rs 9,999

Effective Price: Rs 9,249* including Rs 750 off on exchange~

Both devices also offer benefits worth Rs 4,500 from Reliance Jio. For additional details on the Jio offer visit - https://www.jio.com/en-in/jio-motorola-fogo-4g-offer-2024

Disclaimers:

