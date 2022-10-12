Moto g72, India's first 10-Bit Billion Colour 120Hz pOLED display smartphone, goes on sale today from 12pm on Flipkart

The recently launched moto g72 featuring India's first* 10-Bit Billion Colour 120Hz pOLED display and industry leading 576Hz touch sampling rate, goes on sale today, exclusively on Flipkart starting at 12 noon. With over a billion shades of true-to-life color through the 10-bit technology and DCI-P3 color gamut the moto g72 makes your favorite movies and games comes to life. The 6.6" pOLED display with HDR10+ meets cinematic standards for color accuracy, brightness, and contrast level, so everything on your screen is ultra-realistic. The pOLED display enables an incredibly premium display that's ultra-slim and virtually borderless. The smartphone will be up for grabs at an impressive price of Rs 14,749* which includes a limited-period launch and Reliance Jio offers.

moto g72 comes packed with a 108MP Ultra Pixel camera system that can be used to take pictures in the full 108MP or in an ultra-pixel mode that works by combining nine pixels into one huge ultra-pixel that's 50 per cent larger than before, and 9x larger ultra-pixels mean 9x more light sensitivity. This helps you click the best pictures regardless of the lighting conditions. Paired with an amazing 8MP UW camera with a 118o field of view, the camera fits more than 4x more in the frame compared to a standard 78o lens. Additionally, the smartphone boasts the stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos® that deliver a clear, depth-rich sound experience plus a 5000 mAh battery with TurboPower™ 33W to enhance the binge-watching multimedia sessions.

Adding on to this, the smartphone is powered by the next-level performance with MediaTek® Helio G99. Whether you're stepping up to the challenge in your favorite game or streaming the newest series, boost gaming efficiency by 20 per cent with this innovative 6nm chipset and preserve battery life even when pushed to the limit by demanding games.

This addition to the 12th generation of moto g series, boasts a pOLED display which enables an almost bezel-less design that produces life like colors with a 10-bit technology for a billion colours and DCI-P3 color gamut for a true-to-life, ultra-immersive experience on your phone. This incredible display also comes with an In-display fingerprint sensor which is unseen at these price points, making it a truly flagship-grade display experience at this affordable price.

Furthermore, consumers also get the business-grade security of ThinkShield™ for Mobile on the moto g72 to secure their data from any threats. Alongside, consumers will experience a clean auser interface with the latest Near-Stock Android 12 along with an assured update to Android™ 13 and 3 years of security updates.

Besides that, the moto g72 also features anIP52 water repellent design, 3 Carrier Aggregation, 2*2 MIMO, and more making it a great buy at this price point While India is at the cusp of a 5G revolution, 4G network is still a need for many consumers and will co-exist with 5G for years to come. Addressing the same, Motorola will continue to cater to its consumers' needs by continuing to offer phenomenal 4G as well as 5G devices across price ranges. Moto g72 is an example of the same, being a 4G smartphone with premium features at a price range that is affordable and alluring for consumers. Availability and Pricing

The moto g72 will go on sale on 12th October 2022, from 12 noon onwards, in two alluring color variants namely Meteorite Grey and Polar Blue exclusively on Flipkart.

The phone will be available at an exclusive launch price of Rs 18,999. However, customers can buy moto g72 at an effective price of just 14,749* including limited-period launch offers (Including Rs. 3000 extra on exchange + 1250 Instant Discount from select bank/s).

Reliance Jio Offer: Benefits worth Rs 5,049* (Including 4000 Cashback on prepaid recharges + 549 off on Zee5 annual membership + 500 discount voucher on Myntra). For Jio offer details, visit:

Know more at:

*Price including exchange and instant discount for limited period.

** Including 4000 Cashback on prepaid recharges + 549 off on Zee5 annual membership + 500 discount voucher on Myntra Detailed Specifications:

