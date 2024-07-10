BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], July 10: Motorola, India's best 5G smartphone brand^, today announced the launch of the moto g85 5G. The first ever moto g series smartphone with a groundbreaking 3D curved, endless edge display. The moto g85 5G offers numerous segment first and best features, such as the segment's best 3D curved 120Hz pOLED display with Gorilla Glass 5 protection and 1600 nits brightness. Segment's leading shake free 50MP OIS camera with the incredible Sony LYTIA™ 600 sensor, a sleek, lightweight and super-premium design with pantone curated colours plus a disruptive software experience with the revolutionary Smart Connect. Along with this, the moto g85 5G also boasts the segment's best 12GB RAM + 256GB storage and supports incredible 5G performance with 13 5G Bands, support for VoNR and much more at an effective price of just Rs. 16,999* (8+128GB) and 18,999* (12+256GB).

The moto g85 5G brings details to life with an immersive 6.7" pOLED endless edge display that gives a continuous view from edge to edge with infinite contrast and cinematic colour. The display delivers over a billion shades of film-quality colour owing to its 10-bit depth and DCI-P3 colour gamut and comes with the segment's best Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Its FHD+ resolution delivers images that are remarkably sharp and detailed without any pixelation, moreover, a super-smooth 120 Hz refresh rate makes switching between apps, playing games, and scrolling websites smoother and seamless. The moto g85 5G's display also comes with SGS Eye Protection and 1600 nits of peak brightness for a comfortable viewing experience and an on-display fingerprint protection.

The 50MP main camera on the moto g85 5G uses a powerful Sony LYTIA™ 600 sensor and Quad Pixel technology for 4x better low-light sensitivity, resulting in sharper and more vibrant photos, in all lighting conditions. Additionally, all-pixel focus provides 32x more focusing pixels for faster, more accurate performance in low-light environments and Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) automatically compensates against blurred images and videos due to unwanted camera movement. The secondary rear camera is an 8MP ultrawide + Macro vision camera which fits 4x more in the frame as compared to a standard lens and macro vision camera brings users closer to the subject than a standard lens to capture details they would otherwise miss. On the front, users get a 32MP high resolution selfie camera with Quad Pixel technology that combines every four pixels into one for 4x better low-light sensitivity and brilliant results.

Google Photos is the home for all the photos and videos, which are automatically backed up and organised so they're easy to view, edit and share. Plus, consumers get access to amazing editing and AI tools, including Magic Editor, Magic Eraser, Photo Unblur, and more.

Consumers can make a statement with the moto g85 5G with its super sleek (7.59mm) and lightweight (172gm) form and its endless edge design, the curved display and rear inlay that blend seamlessly for a sophisticated look that feels as good as it looks. Users can choose from vibrant colors with a luxurious vegan leather finish or a refined acrylic glass PMMA finish.

To ensure seamless cross device connectivity and amplify the device's capabilities, the moto g85 5G comes with Smart Connect. Smart Connect creates an immersive experience with the power of a lightning-fast processor letting users enjoy their favorite mobile games on their big screen TV. Users can also connect a Bluetooth® controller for an even more exhilarating gameplay. Smart Connect gives a desktop computing experience right from the smartphone by allowing users to use all their apps on an external monitor and even connecting Bluetooth® keyboard and mouse. Furthermore, Smart Connect also makes other features and functionalities of the phone integrate seamlessly with other devices such as PCs and tablets for video chats, file sharing, app streaming, and even access to the smartphone's camera.

The moto g85 5G offers 13 5G bands with VoNR support, 4x4 MIMO, and up to 4 carrier aggregation for an exceptional 5G performance. Further, moto g85 5G eliminates all performance and storage worries with the segment's best 12GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration along with the latest Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 processor from Qualcomm. Storage can be expanded up to 1 TB using a microSD card and the RAM boost 3.0 feature temporarily turns storage into virtual RAM of up to 24GB whenever extra speed and processing is required.

Commenting on the launch, T.M. Narasimhan, Managing Director, Mobile Business Group - India, said, "This launch truly embodies our commitment to offering consumers industry-first innovations at the most accessible price points, aligning with our goal of democratizing technology for all. The moto g85 5G offers exceptional features from our popular edge series at an even more compelling price point. This product surpasses the current offerings in the Indian smartphone market, empowering individuals to explore unparalleled smartphone experiences and connectivity effectively."

The moto g85 5G is the first g series smartphone to feature Motorola's groundbreaking endless edge design and curved rear inlay that blend seamlessly together. The device is extremely comfortable to hold with its light, ultra-thin frame and 2 premium finishes- a vegan leather finish for a soft, tactile feel with an added touch of luxury and a PMMA finish that exudes elegance.

To ensure an immersive multimedia experience, the moto g85 5G also offers the multidimensional sound of Dolby Atmos® along with its marvelous display. Two powerful stereo speakers produce high-quality audio output with incredible richness and clarity with 4x more powerful bass and crisp, clean vocals. Additionally, the moto g85 5G fuels up fast with TurboPower™ 33 W charging and a massive 5000mAh battery offering over 34 hours of battery life. The smartphone runs on Android 14 out of the box with assured upgrades to Android 16 with 2 OS upgrades plus 4 years of security updates.

Availability:

moto g85 5G will be available in three premium pantone curated colours and finishes, namely - Olive Green (Vegan leather) | Cobalt Blue (Vegan leather) | Urban Gray (Acrylic Glass - PMMA). The device will be available in two storage variants - 8GB RAM + 128GB Storage or 12GB RAM + 256GB Storage and will go on sale starting 16th July 2024, 12 PM onwards on Flipkart, Motorola.in and leading retail stores across India.

Pricing & Launch Offers:

Launch Price:

8GB + 128GB: Rs. 17,999

12GB + 256GB: Rs. 19,999

Effective Price - Including Offers

8GB + 128GB: Rs. 16,999*

12GB + 256GB: Rs. 18,999*

Affordability Offers:

* Rs. 1,000 Instant Discount on leading bank credit cards and credit card EMI transactions.

OR

* Rs. 1,000 exchange top-up (only on Flipkart. Applicable only on exchange of old devices)

* Up to 9 months No Cost EMIs starting at just Rs. 1,889 per month from leading banks.

To know more about the product visit: https://www.flipkart.com/motorola-g85-5g/p/itm1c4b849213a0e?pid=MOBHY9PQMNCMDVCD

Operator Offers:

Total Benefits worth Rs. 10,000 from Reliance Jio (Applicable on pre-paid plan of: Rs. 449)

* Cashback worth Rs. 2000

* Partner coupons worth Rs. 8000

To know more about the offer: https://www.jio.com/en-in/jio-motorola-g85-offer-2024

Disclaimers:

*Including all offers

^As per TechArc report 2023

Detailed Specifications: moto g85 5G

