Motorola brightens Diwali with exciting offers on edge 60 PRO, edge 60 FUSION, g96 5G, g86 POWER & razr 60 during Flipkart's Big Bang Sale

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], October 13: Motorola, a global leader in mobile technology and India's most trusted AI smartphone brand, has announced massive seasonal discounts on its most popular smartphones across price groups, exclusive to Flipkart's Big Bang Diwali Sale 2025. As part of the #BigBangDiwaliSale, Motorola is bringing its newest advancements in AI, Pantone™ design, and durability to millions of customers at unprecedented pricing. The devices are available on sale and will be available to all consumers throughout the Big Bang Diwali Sale.

Starting with the greatest offer of the season, the motorola edge 60 PRO (8+256GB model) which retails at Rs 29,999 can now be acquired for a festive effective price of only Rs 24,999*, making it the most disruptive flagship under Rs 25K.

The motorola edge 60 PRO redefines its segment with the only Pantone™ validated triple 50MP camera system, powered by a Sony LYTIA 700C main sensor, 50MP ultrawide + macro, and 10MP telephoto with 3X optical & 50X AI Super Zoom. With motoAI, Google Gemini, Microsoft Copilot, and Perplexity, it ensures professional-grade photos and 4K videos, enhanced by AI stabilization, photo enhancer, and Google Photos tools like Magic Eraser and Unblur. It features the world's most durable 6.7" 1.5K True Colour Quad-Curved Display with 4500 nits brightness, HDR10+, and Gorilla Glass 7i protection. Running on the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Extreme chipset with up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM, it is backed by a 6000mAh DXOMARK Gold-rated battery supporting 90W TurboPower™ fast charging, 15W wireless charging, and reverse charging. With IP68/IP69 protection and MIL-STD-810H certification, it is built to last, and comes in four premium Pantone finishes - Dazzling Blue (fabric finish), Walnut (wood finish), Shadow, and Sparkling Grape (vegan leather finish). Apart from the most loved 8GB variant, this festive season, motorola edge 60 Pro is also available at Rs 28,999* (12+256GB) and Rs 32,999* (16+512GB), down from Rs 33,999 and Rs 37,999.

The motorola edge 60 FUSION strikes the ideal blend of sophistication, durability, and next-gen AI performance, now available at special festive prices of Rs 18,999* (8+256GB) and Rs 20,999* (12+256GB). It features the world's most immersive 6.7" 1.5K True Colour Quad-Curved Display with Pantone™ validation, 4500 nits peak brightness, SGS Eye Protection, and Gorilla Glass 7i protection, offering a 96.3% screen-to-body ratio and Smart Water Touch 3.0 for unmatched smoothness and clarity. On the camera front, it introduces the segment's only 100% True Colour Sony LYTIA 700C sensor, complemented by a 13MP ultrawide + macro lens and a 32MP selfie camera, all capable of 4K video recording. Powered by motoAI and Google AI tools, it enables AI Magic Eraser, AI Photo Unblur, AI Adaptive Stabilization, and Dual Capture, ensuring creativity anytime, anywhere. Built for endurance with IP68/IP69 protection and MIL-STD-810H certification, the motorola edge 60 FUSION is available in Pantone-curated finishes such as Amazonite, Mykonos Blue, Slipstream, and Zephyr, complete with a premium vegan leather design.

Consumers seeking unbeatable value under Rs 15K, the moto g96 5G offers a perfect mix of premium design and segment-first features. Priced at a special festive rate of Rs 14,999* (8+128GB) and Rs 16,999* (8+256GB), it brings savings of up to Rs 3,000 on regular pricing. The device stands out with the segment's only 144Hz 6.67" pOLED Curved Display featuring Display Colour Boost, 10-bit 100% DCI-P3, 1600 nits brightness, and SGS Eye Protection. For photography, it is equipped with a 50MP OIS Sony LYTIA 700C main sensor, 8MP ultrawide + macro lens, and a 32MP 4K selfie camera, all supported by motoAI and Google AI tools for studio-like shots. Powered by the Snapdragon® 7s Gen 2 processor, it comes with IP68 water resistance, measures just 7.93mm slim, weighs 178g, and sports a vegan leather back. A 5500mAh battery with 33W TurboPower™ charging ensures reliable all-day power.

For those who prioritize brilliance and endurance, the moto g86 POWER sets new benchmarks with the segment's brightest 6.67" 1.5K pOLED flat display, offering 4500 nits peak brightness, 120Hz refresh rate, SGS Eye Protection, and Smart Water Touch 2.0. It houses a massive 6720mAh battery - the largest ever in a moto g device - delivering over 2 days of usage with 33W fast charging. Its camera setup includes a 50MP OIS Sony LYTIA 600 primary sensor, 8MP ultrawide + macro, and a 32MP 4K selfie camera, enhanced with motoAI and Google Photos tools. With MIL-STD-810H durability, IP68/IP69 certification, and Gorilla Glass 7i protection, it is among the most durable smartphones in its category. During the Big Bang Diwali Sale, the moto g86 POWER (8+128GB) is available at a festive price of just Rs 14,999*, offering a flat Rs 3,000 discount on its original price.

The motorola razr 60 sets a new benchmark for style and innovation in foldables, debuting the world's first gesture-controlled video recording on a flip phone. It features a Pantone™ validated True Colour camera system powered by motoAI, along with a titanium-reinforced hinge tested for over 500,000 flips and IP48-rated display protection. The device showcases the segment's largest 3.6" 90Hz external pOLED display with motoAI + Google Gemini integration, enabling contextual tools and versatile Flex Modes (Camcorder, Tent, Desk, Laptop). Its 6.9" LTPO creaseless main display delivers an immersive experience with 3000 nits brightness, 120% DCI-P3 colour accuracy, and 120Hz refresh rate. Available in Pearl Marble and Fabric finishes, the motorola razr 60 stands out as the most stylish and durable flip in its class. For the Big Bang Diwali Sale, the motorola razr 60 (8+256GB) is available at a festive price of Rs 39,999, a massive Rs 10,000 discount from its launch price.

Expanding beyond smartphones, Motorola is offering exciting festive deals across its ecosystem products. The moto buds LOOP (Swarovski Edition) are priced at Rs 9,999*, while the moto buds LOOP and moto buds BASS are available at just Rs 5,999* and Rs 1,999* respectively. For productivity, the premium moto book 60 PRO is priced at Rs 54,990*, while the moto book 60, acclaimed as the best laptop under Rs 40K, is available at Rs 39,990* with OLED brilliance in Pantone-curated designs.

Tablet enthusiasts can choose the moto pad 60 PRO bundled with moto pen pro at Rs 21,499*, or the sleek and lightweight moto pad 60 NEO, the best tab under Rs 15K, at just Rs 12,999*. Completing the festive line-up, Motorola also brings smart QLED TVs starting at Rs 8,644* and smart washing machines from Rs 19,890*, extending AI-powered innovation to every corner of the connected home.

Details of all the offers and discounts offered by Motorola on their complete smartphone range during the Big Bang Diwali Sale are mentioned below:

Motorola Smartphones - Big Bang Diwali Sale list

Motorola has recently also launched its premium range of earbuds along with a Laptop and Tab. The Motorola buds LOOP and buds BASS are also available at incredible prices this Big Bang Diwali Sale. Details below:

^Colors validated by Pantone in Smartphone category

*T&C Apply. Prices include the bank/pre-paid/Exchange offers until offers/stocks last. To learn more about the offers and discounts applicable during the sale event, please visit flipkart.com.

Please note that the offers are subject to change at the sole discretion of Flipkart.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor