Motorola Brings Wave 2 of Festive Offers with Unbeatable Deals on edge, razr, and moto g Series During Flipkart Big Billion Days

New Delhi [India], October 6: Motorola, a global leader in mobile technology and India's most trusted AI smartphone brand, has announced blockbuster festive discounts on its most popular smartphones across price segments, exclusively for Flipkart's Big Billion Days Sale 2025. As part of the #BigBillionMotoRush, Motorola is bringing its latest innovations in AI, Pantone™ design, and durability to millions of consumers at never-before prices. The products are live for sale starting 4th October, 00:00 hrs, and will be available to all customers throughout the Big Billion Days.

Starting with the biggest deal of the season, the motorola edge 60 PRO (8+256GB variant) which retails at Rs 29,999 can now be purchased at a festive effective price of just Rs 24,999*, making it the most disruptive flagship under Rs 25K.

The edge 60 PRO debuts the segment's only Pantone™ validated triple 50MP camera system, including a Sony LYTIA 700C main camera, 50MP ultrawide + macro, and 10MP telephoto with 3X optical and 50X AI Super Zoom. Enhanced by motoAI, Google Gemini, Microsoft Copilot, and Perplexity integration, the camera delivers professional-grade shots and 4K videos with AI-driven stabilization, AI photo enhancer, and Google Photos tools like Magic Eraser and Unblur. The edge 60 PRO also features the world's most durable 6.7" 1.5K True Colour Quad-Curved Display with 4500nits peak brightness, HDR10+, and Gorilla Glass 7i protection. It runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Extreme chipset with up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM, backed by a massive 6000mAh DXOMARK Gold-rated battery supporting 90W TurboPower™ charging, 15W wireless charging, and reverse charging. Built to last, the device comes with IP68/IP69 protection and MIL-STD-810H certification. The motorola edge 60 PRO is available in four striking Pantone finishes - Dazzling Blue (fabric), Walnut (wood), Shadow, and Sparkling Grape (vegan leather). Other festive prices include Rs 28,999* for 12+256GB* and Rs 32,999* for 16+512GB* instead of Rs 33,999 and Rs 37,999.

The motorola edge 60 FUSION is the perfect balance of sophistication, endurance, and next-gen AI performance. It is available at never-before festive prices of Rs 18,999* for the 8+256GB variant and Rs 20,999* for the 12+256GB variant. The device boasts the world's most immersive 1.5K True Colour Quad-Curved Display with Pantone™ validation, 4500nits peak brightness, SGS Eye Protection, and Gorilla Glass 7i. With a segment-best 96.3% screen-to-body ratio and Smart Water Touch 3.0, the display delivers unmatched clarity and smoothness.

In the camera department, the edge 60 FUSION packs the segment's only 100% True Colour Sony LYTIA 700C sensor, along with 13MP ultrawide + macro and a 32MP selfie camera, all supporting 4K video. Enhanced by motoAI and Google AI tools, it offers Magic Eraser, Unblur, Adaptive Stabilization, and Dual Capture for creativity on the go. Built tough with IP68/IP69 and MIL-STD-810H durability, it is offered in Pantone-curated colors such as Amazonite, Mykonos Blue, Slipstream, and Zephyr, with a premium vegan leather finish.

For consumers looking for unbeatable value under Rs 15K, the moto g96 5G delivers premium design and segment-first innovations. This all-rounder is available at a special festive rate of Rs 14,999* for 8+128GB and Rs 16,999* for 8+256GB, bringing customers a discount of up to Rs 3,000 compared to regular pricing.

It features the segment's only 144Hz 6.67" pOLED Curved Display with Display Colour Boost, 10-bit 100% DCI-P3, 1600nits peak brightness, and SGS Eye Protection. The smartphone's 50MP OIS Sony LYTIA 700C main camera, 8MP ultrawide + macro, and 32MP 4K selfie camera deliver studio-like photography, powered by motoAI and Google AI features. Running on the Snapdragon® 7s Gen 2 processor with IP68 water protection, the g96 is slim at just 7.93mm and lightweight at 178g, featuring a stylish vegan leather back. A 5500mAh battery with 33W TurboPower™ charging ensures all-day endurance.

The moto g86 POWER is built for those who demand brilliance and longevity. It features the segment's brightest 6.67" 1.5K pOLED flat display with 4500nits peak brightness and 120Hz refresh rate, paired with SGS Eye Protection and Smart Water Touch 2.0. It packs a massive 6720mAh battery, the largest ever in a moto g device, delivering over 2 days of power with 33W fast charging. The 50MP OIS Sony LYTIA 600 camera, 8MP ultrawide + macro, and 32MP 4K selfie camera ensure high-quality captures, enhanced with motoAI and Google Photos tools. With MIL-STD-810H durability, IP68/IP69, and Gorilla Glass 7i, it is one of the most durable smartphones in its segment. During the Big Billion Days, the moto g86 POWER (8+128GB) can be owned for just Rs 14,999* offering buyers a straight Rs 3,000 festive saving on the original price.

The motorola razr 60 redefines style and innovation in the foldable category. It introduces the world's first gesture-controlled video recording on a flip phone, paired with a Pantone™ validated True Colour camera system powered by motoAI. With a titanium-reinforced hinge tested for 500,000+ flips, the device also offers IP48 display protection. The segment's largest 3.6" external pOLED display with motoAI + Google Gemini support enables contextual tools and Flex Modes (Camcorder, Tent, Desk, Laptop), while the 6.9" LTPO creaseless main display delivers 3000nits brightness, 120% DCI-P3 colors, and 120Hz refresh rate. Offered in Pearl Marble and Fabric finishes, the razr 60 is the most stylish and durable flip in its class. Exclusively for the Big Billion Days, the razr 60 (8+256GB) is priced at Rs 39,999* delivering a massive Rs 10,000 discount from its launch price.

Alongside smartphones, Motorola is also extending exciting Big Billion Days offers across its ecosystem products. The moto buds LOOP (Swarovski Edition) are now available at a festive price of Rs 9,999*, while the moto buds LOOP and moto buds BASS can be availed at just Rs 5,999* and Rs 1,999* respectively.

For computing and productivity, the premium moto book 60 PRO is priced at Rs 54,990*, and the moto book 60, the best laptop under Rs 40K, is available at just Rs 39,990*, offering OLED brilliance in Pantone-curated designs.

Tablet enthusiasts can get the powerful moto pad 60 PRO bundled with moto pen pro at Rs 21,499*, while the sleek and lightweight moto pad 60 NEO, the best tab under Rs 15K, is available at an incredible festive price of just Rs 12,999*.

Motorola is also offering attractive deals on its smart QLED TVs starting at Rs 8,644* and smart washing machines starting at Rs 19,890*, bringing AI-powered innovation to every part of the connected home.

Details of all the offers and discounts offered by Motorola on their complete smartphone range during the Big Billion Days sale are mentioned below:

Motorola Smartphones - Big Billion Day Offer list

Motorola has recently also launched its premium range of earbuds along with a Laptop and Tab. The Motorola buds LOOP and buds BASS are also available at incredible prices this Big Billion Days. Details below:

^Colors validated by Pantone in Smartphone category

*T&C Apply. Prices include the bank/pre-paid/Exchange offers until offers/stocks last. To learn more about the offers and discounts applicable during the sale event, please visit flipkart.com.

Please note that the offers are subject to change at the sole discretion of Flipkart.

