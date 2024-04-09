motorola edge 50 Pro Goes on Sale in India with the World's First True Colour Camera and Display - Validated by Pantone at Just Rs 27,999*

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], April 9: Motorola, India's best 5G smartphone brand, recently unveiled the motorola edge 50 Pro at the global first launch in India for its premium edge franchise. The edge 50 Pro goes on sale today at 12 PM on Flipkart, Motorola.in and leading retail stores across India, at an incredible limited period offer price of just Rs 27,999 including all offers.

The motorola edge 50 Pro is equipped with the World's 1st AI Powered Pro-Grade Camera with true color output validated by Pantone. The camera meets Pantone's evaluation and grading criteria by authentically simulating the full range of real-world Pantone Colors. Furthermore, Pantone SkinTone™ Validated assures the camera captures results representing the vast spectrum of human skin tones.

The new AI Photo Enhancement Engine makes it effortless to capture perfect photos with every shot as it uses AI to simultaneously apply settings from multiple shooting modes into one to deliver peak quality. The engine uses AI to finetune the image for optimal detail, clarity, highlights, shadows, color, and bokeh. When users want to capture all aspects of life in motion, a suite of new features makes it easier than ever. These features include: AI Adaptive Stabilization, Intelligent Auto Focus Tracking, and Action Shot.

Plus, with the motorola edge 50 Pro, Motorola is introducing the Style Sync feature, that uses generative AI to produce a set of four wallpaper options based on the user's outfit. Its 50MP main camera with f/1.4, the widest aperture available in a smartphone, lets in 64% more light for better low-light performance. The camera system also features instant all-pixel focus with 32x more focusing pixels and OIS which eliminates unwanted shakes. The motorola edge 50 Pro captures over a billion shades of color along with rich, vibrant details owing to its 4K HDR10+ recording capabilities. The rear camera also features a 13MP Ultrawide + Macro Vision sensor and 10MP telephoto camera with OIS featuring 3X optical and 30X hybrid zoom. Moreover, the front camera also comes with a 50MP sensor which is the segment's highest resolutions in its class, coupled with Quad Pixel technology.

The motorola edge 50 Pro comes with a nearly borderless 6.7" 1.5K Super HD (1220p) pOLED display that delivers 13% better resolution than the previous generation. It is the world's 1st and only True Colour - Pantone Validated display on a smartphone, where users can confidently view color and skin tone in the way the content creator intended. The display also features a 144Hz refresh rate which adjusts automatically based on the type of content on the screen. Users can also experience faster responsiveness with a low latency 360Hz touch rate.

Its symmetrical curves flow through every element of the design and perfectly fit the contours of the hand. The smartphone comes in various colour options and two finishes. A soft, natural-feeling vegan leather finish in two colour options: Luxe Lavender and Black Beauty and World's 1st Handmade design in Moonlight Pearl Finish. The motorola edge 50 Pro is engineered to last with a precision-cut aluminum frame, durable glass, and IP68 underwater protection, which makes the device stunning yet durable.

The massive 4500mAh battery comfortably provides power for days and fuels up quickly with a blazing-fast 125W TurboPower™ charging, the fastest TurboPower™ charging ever. The device also features segment's 1st and only TurboPower™ 50W wireless charging Furthermore, the motorola edge 50 Pro also supports segment's 1st and only 10W wireless power sharing to the ecosystem.

Additionally, the motorola edge 50 Pro is powered by a Snapdragon® 7 Gen 3 Processor. Its accelerated Kyro CPU provides speeds up to 2.63GHz for faster multitasking and improved efficiency. Along with 15% better CPU performance, 50% better GPU performance, and 20% more power savings5. Users can also enjoy faster connections with support for Wi-Fi 6E. Moreover, the motorola edge 50 Pro runs smoothly with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage and RAM Boost temporarily turns available storage into virtual RAM. Its new Hello UI is more intuitive and personalized having all Moto apps in one place and also comes with latest Android 14 with assured 3 OS upgrades and 4 years of security updates.

Availability:

The motorola edge 50 Pro will be available in three stunning PantoneTM Curated colour variants, Luxe Lavender and Black Beauty in silicone vegan leather finish and Moon Light Pearl in Acetate finish. The smartphone will go on sale from 9th April 2024, 12PM on Flipkart, Motorola.in and leading retail stores including Reliance Digital.

Flipkart will also open exclusive early access - Zero Hour sales for limited quantity of Handmade Moon Light Pearl Finish design during the live commerce on 8th April 2024, 7PM.

Launch Price:

For 8GB RAM +256GB Storage variant (with 68W charger in box), : INR 31,999

For 12GB RAM + 256GB Storage variant (with 125W charger in box), : INR 35,999

Affordability Offers:

Consumers can apply the following two offers to purchase the device making the effective price of the product starting at Rs 27,999 (for 8GB+256GB) and Rs 31,999 (for 12GB+256GB)

* Rs 2,000 Additional bump-up on exchange value

Making the effective price of the product starting at Rs 29,999 (for 8GB+256GB) and Rs 33,999 (for 12GB+256GB)

OR

* Upto Rs 2,250 Instant bank discount on HDFC Bank Cards

a. Rs 2,250 Instant discount on HDFC Bank Credit card and debit card - EMI transactions

Making the effective price of the product starting at Rs 29,749 (for 8GB+256GB) and Rs 33,749 (for 12GB+256GB)

b. Rs 2,000 Instant Discount on HDFC Bank Credit Card - full swipe transactions

Making the effective price of the product starting at Rs 29,999 (for 8GB+256GB) and Rs 33,999 (for 12GB+256GB)

* Special Introductory Offer (Limited Period)

Consumers will further be able to avail a special introductory offer of additional Rs 2,000 discount for a limited period only. This will make the effective price of the product Rs 27,999 (for 8GB+256GB) and Rs 31,999 (for 12GB+256GB)

Additionally, consumers can also avail No Cost EMIs up to 9 months on HDFC Bank credit and debit cards- making the effective ownership cost starting at just Rs 3,084/month.

Effective Price with all offers:

For 8GB+256GB variant (with 68W charger in box) : INR 27,999 (including Rs 2000 Introductory + Rs 2000 bank/exchange offer)

For 12GB+256GB variant (with 125W charger in box) : INR 31,999 (including Rs 2000 Introductory + Rs 2000 bank/exchange offer)

To know more about the product visit:

Flipkart - https://www.flipkart.com/motorola-edge-50-pro-5g/p/itm11d08450e6a11?pid=MOBGXFXYMTKAMPTS

Motorola website - https://www.motorola.in/smartphones-motorola-edge-50-pro/p?skuId=400

Operator Offers:

Consumers can avail additional benefits worth Rs 15,000 from Reliance Jio.

* Cashback worth Rs 3,564 (Rs 99 x 36 months) on Jio Plus Plan of Rs 699 along with

* Additional data worth Rs 3,600 (10GB per month X 36)

* Additional partner offer woth Rs 8,500 like Ajio, Travel EMT, Growfitter, etc

To know more about the offer:

https://www.jio.com/en-in/jio-motorola-edge-50-pro-2024

Legal Disclaimers

*T&C Apply. Including limited period special introductory pricing. Subject to change

Certain features, functionality and product specifications may be network dependent and subject to additional terms, conditions, and charges. All are subject to change without notice. MOTOROLA and the Stylized M Logo are registered trademarks of Motorola Trademark Holdings, LLC. LENOVO is a trademark of Lenovo. Dolby and Dolby Atmos are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation. Snapdragon is a trademark or registered trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated. Snapdragon is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. BLUETOOTH is a trademark of Bluetooth Special Interest Group (SIG). PANTONE® Colors generated may not match PANTONE-identified standards. Consult current PANTONE Publications for accurate color. PANTONE® and other Pantone trademarks are the property of Pantone LLC. (c) Pantone LLC, 2024. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. (c)2024 Motorola Mobility LLC. All rights reserved.

1. PANTONE is the global authority on color and creator of the PANTONE Matching System (PMS) and PANTONE SkinTone colors.

2. Water, splash and dust resistance were tested to IP68 standards under controlled laboratory conditions. Withstands immersion in up to 1.5 meters of fresh water for up to 30 minutes. Exposure to conditions beyond this rating are not covered by warranty. Resistance will decrease as a result of normal wear. Not designed to work while submerged underwater. Do not expose to pressurized water, or liquids other than fresh water. Do not attempt to charge a wet phone. Not waterproof.

3. As compared to an f/1.8 lens.

4. Available user storage and internal memory is less due to operating system, software and other functions utilizing part of this capacity; may change with software updates.

5. As compared to the previous generation, Snapdragon® 7 Gen 1 mobile platform.

