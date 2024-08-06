motorola edge50 Ultra Has the Best Camera Systems Among the Smartphones Under 60K Launched in India in 2024, According to DXOMARK

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], August 6: Motorola, a global leader in mobile technology and innovation is excited to announce that the motorola edge50 Ultra has been ranked as the best smartphone camera launched in India in 2024, according to DXOMARK. While securing a global ranking among the top 5 smartphone cameras. This gold badge recognition, reserved for devices delivering a best-in-class camera experience, comes after Motorola's investment in camera technology, leadership in AI experiences and Pantone Validated™ colors that guarantee true-to-life images for camera.

DXOMARK is a world-renowned technology Quality Evaluation Laboratory, that evaluates the quality of consumer electronics and professional products through scientific testing and perceptual analysis. The company tests smartphone camera sensors across five sub-categories: Photo, Zoom, Bokeh, Preview, and Video. After undergoing DXOMARK's rigorous and comprehensive tests, the motorola edge50 Ultra earned an impressive camera score of 146*. This ranking underscores Motorola's commitment to pushing the boundaries of smartphone technology and delivering exceptional user experiences. Globally, the motorola edge50 Ultra has been ranked among the best 5 smartphone cameras launched in 2024.

Valuable consumer insights uncovered through Motorola's global user research teams were incorporated in developing the brand's most impressive camera system to date. Along with leveraging the expertise of Motorola's R&D centers in the United States, Brazil and China. The approach integrates user-friendly features, state-of-the-art hardware, AI-powered software, and color validation from Pantone to ensure accurate color representation.

Speaking on the DXOMARK ranking, T.M. Narasimhan, Managing Director, Motorola India said "We deeply appreciate DXOMARK's validation of motorola edge50 Ultra's exceptional camera quality. This recognition is a testament to our commitment to excellence in smartphone photography. It further inspires us to keep pushing boundaries of innovation to deliver the most advanced devices to our consumers."

The edge 50 Ultra has high-resolution cameras designed to capture stunning, detail-rich images in any lighting condition. Key features include a 50MP main lens, a 64MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom and 100x AI Super Zoom, a 50MP ultrawide lens with macro vision, and a 50MP selfie camera with autofocus. Recognizing that over 90% of our users take photos in the automatic mode, moto ai powers the edge50 Ultra's sophisticated camera system to deliver exceptional performance in both photos and videos. For instance, the new Photo Enhancement Engine ensures effortless, high-quality photos with every shot by applying optimal AI-based settings from multiple shooting modes simultaneously. AI Action Shot automatically increases and adjusts the shutter speed of the camera based on different lighting conditions, so consumers can better freeze the action, avoiding blurred photos. Additionally, the brand-new telephoto sensor uses AI to enhance zoom quality and is one of the world's first smartphones with Pantone Validated™ certification on display and camera which guarantees accurate color and skin tone representation.

Furthermore, the motorola edge50 Ultra comes with the revolutionary Smart Connect feature which seamlessly unites multiple devices across phone, tablet and PC's. It also features a Pantone™ validated display that has passed Pantone's evaluation and grading criteria by authentically simulating the full range of real-world Pantone™ Colors. Pantone SkinTone™ Validated assures the display is truly representing the vast spectrum of human skin tones. On the back, the motorola edge50 Ultra flaunts a real wood body that's inspired by nature and infused with a subtle wood fragrance. Other impressive features include, a massive 4500mAh battery with segment's only TurboPower™ 50W wireless charging, two large stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos®, and a vapor chamber cooling system, featuring an impressive chamber surface area of 5,034mm2.

