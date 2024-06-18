Motorola Launches edge50 Ultra Disrupting Indian Flagship Smartphone Market with Its Moto AI Powered Generative AI Features and Smart Connect

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], June 18: Motorola, a global leader in mobile technology and innovation today launched its most advanced phone in the edge franchise, the Motorola edge50 Ultra. As the latest addition to the edge50 series, the Motorola edge50 Ultra is a smartphone full of intelligence and art that makes it truly unique in its segment. This effortlessly intelligent flagship smartphone features Moto Ai, containing numerous functions such as style sync with AI generative theming, magic canvas with text to prompt image generation, and several other cutting-edge innovations. Apart from this, the smartphone comes with Motorola's most impressive camera system ever, boasting an AI powered Pantone™ validated camera. Additionally, the Motorola edge50 Ultra also comes with the revolutionary Smart Connect feature which allows effortless connectivity between devices and flaunts a nearly borderless 6.7" curved, pOLED display, with a beautifully crafted harmonious design and segment's only TurboPower™ 50W wireless charging along with 125W TurboPower™ charging. The smartphone comes with IP68 underwater protection along with Gorilla Glass Victus display protection and boasts 12GB RAM + 512GB Storage for a faster and more efficient performance.

The Motorola edge50 Ultra powered by Moto AI creates consumer delight with the AI Magic Canvas feature that allows users to generate images via text inputs, bringing the user's imagination to life and making it effortless to create any art for your work, WhatsApp shares, memes, content creation and more. Besides incredible GenAI features, moto ai has been well integrated into the camera system. The Motorola edge50 Ultra features a pro-grade camera system that effortlessly captures stunning photos and videos with the most advanced camera technology powered by Moto Ai, making it the brand's most impressive camera system ever. The AI features included in the camera are, AI Action Shot which quickly takes blur-free photos even if the subject is in motion, AI Adaptive Stabilization which uses AI to recognize movement while filming, and dynamically adjusts the stabilization level for the best results while Intelligent Auto Focus Tracking automatically focuses on the primary subject without manually selecting it. Additionally, the AI Photo Enhancement Engine improves the dynamic range, boosting the ratio between the brightest and darkest parts of an image while delivering finer image details, which is essential when zooming. Other AI features include Smart Color Segmentation which analyzes photos to deliver enhanced, individualized tuning for specific segments, Advanced Long Exposure, and Video Horizon Lock.

The Motorola edge50 Ultra boasts a Pantone Validated True color 50MP main camera featuring a main 1/1.3" sensor with a massive 2.4mm pixel size which absorbs 20% more light than the previous generation for sharp and bright photos in every situation. Its Laser Autofocus gauges the distance of the subject and focuses swiftly, so users never miss a thing, moreover with its omni-directional PDAF, users get 32x more focusing pixels for faster, more accurate performance in any light. Coupled with OIS which eliminates unwanted shakes, so the photos are crystal clear. The second rear camera is a 50MP Ultrawide + Macro Vision camera with a 122o ultra-wide-angle lens to capture more in just one click. The ultra-wide sensor boosts brightness and sharpness in low light as well by combining multiple pixels into one large pixel and built in macro vision brings the users 4x closer than a standard lens. The third camera in the rear camera system is the world's 1st 64MP 3x telephoto optical zoom lens with OIS and 100x advanced hybrid zoom. The 3x telephoto lens equates to a 72mm equivalent focal length, so more of the subject can fill the frame as compared to the main lens. On the front, the Motorola edge50 Ultra sports a 50MP selfie cam, one of the highest-resolution front cameras. Users can now enjoy 4x better low-light sensitivity with Quad Pixel technology, which combines every four pixels into one and get great results in dark environments with an aperture of f/1.9 which is wider than most selfie cams.

The camera system comes with numerous modes and settings, such as Tilt-Shift mode which captures images with multiple points of focus for any angle bokeh effect. This Pro-grade camera is capable of four portrait modes to capture professional-looking portraits with different intensity levels, by adjusting the focal lengths between full view (25mm), wide (35mm), standard (50mm), or close-up (85mm) and for the first time, access to Adobe Doc Scan right from the camera. All this along with the integration of Google AI Features like AI Magic Eraser, Photo Unblur and Magic Editor into this Pantone™ validated camera. Remove unwanted distractions with AI Magic Eraser, Improve out-of-focus or blurry photos, both new and old with Photo Unblur feature or use Magic Editor feature in Google Photos to reimagine your photos using generative AI, just tap or circle the object, hold and drag to reposition, or pinch to resize them.

In terms of cross-device connectivity, the Motorola edge50 Ultra leads the pack as the revolutionary Smart Connect feature. Smart Connect seamlessly unites multiple devices, enabling effortless task transitions across phone, tablet and PC's making it a key component for a unified and efficient digital life. Within Smart Connect, users will get multiple functionalities like Swipe to Share, Cross-Device Control, Context-Aware Phone, Universal Clipboard, Share Hub, App Stream and much more. Each with its own unique advantages designed to facilitate seamless integration.

With the Motorola edge50 Ultra, users can immerse themselves in a nearly borderless 6.7" pOLED display with 2800nits of peak brightness for clearer outdoor visibility thus making it the best ever in a Motorola edge series smartphone. Its Super HD (1220p) resolution delivers 13% better resolution than the previous generation for clearer, more vibrant pictures with sharper details and less pixelation. Users can watch HDR10+ movies, shows, and more in a billion shades of true-to-life color while getting an unbelievably fast 144Hz refresh rate that makes switching between apps, playing games, and scrolling through content incredibly smooth and fluid. Plus, the refresh rate adjusts automatically based on the type of content on the screen, and with a low latency 360Hz touch rate, users will experience far more responsiveness than a standard display. Just like the camera, the display is also Pantone™ validated, it has met Pantone's evaluation and grading criteria by authentically simulating the full range of real-world Pantone Colors. Pantone SkinTone™ Validated assures the display is truly representing the vast spectrum of human skin tones. This display also comes with ultra-tough Corning® Gorilla® Glass Victus® Protection which ensures durability and scratch free use.

Speaking on the launch, T.M. Narasimhan, Managing Director, Motorola India said, "At Motorola, we're dedicated to excellence with each new release. The Motorola edge50 Ultra represents a significant leap in AI-driven smartphone technology, marking our most advanced device to date. This phone underscores our dedication to meaningful innovation, extending beyond hardware. Packed with exceptional AI capabilities, a stand-out real wood inspired design, interconnected ecosystem experiences and more this device effortlessly redefines true flagship experience for Indian consumers. We're confident that the Motorola edge50 Ultra will deliver a revolutionary smartphone experience to our customers."

The Motorola edge50 Ultra is thoughtfully crafted with a sense of harmony and its curved edges perfectly fit the natural contours of the hand. The smartphone comes in different styles and finishes. It is the world's 1st FSC-certified real wood body that's inspired by nature and infused with a subtle wood fragrance. then there's soft, natural-feeling vegan leather that's inviting to the touch, The vegan leather variant is available in two colours, Forest Grey and Peach Fuzz- Pantone Color of the year 2024. While the wood finish is available in a single colour called Nordic Wood.

Powering all this is the Motorola edge50 Ultra's massive 4500mAh battery with segment's only TurboPower™ 50W wireless charging along with 125W TurboPower™ charging. It also has segment's only 10W wireless power sharing to charge ecosystem devices and the smartphone charges completely in just 18 minutes under ideal conditions. The smartphone also comes with IP68 underwater protection, that can withstand dust, dirt, and sand, along with submersion in 1.5 meters of water for up to 30 minutes. With regards to performance, the smartphone is equipped with Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor for ultimate performance. Users will get speeds up to 3.0 GHz for faster multitasking and improved efficiency, along with on-device generative AI at breakneck speeds owing to the supercharged Qualcomm® AI Engine. Moreover, the Motorola edge50 Ultra provides the fastest LPDDR5X memory available and the latest 12GB RAM + 512GB UFS 4.0 storage in addition to 17 blazing-fast 5G speeds with support for Wi-Fi 7 networks.

The Motorola edge50 Ultra uses advanced thermal components to regulate heat, with a vapor chamber cooling system, featuring an impressive chamber surface area of 5,034mm2. On the multimedia front, the smartphone comes equipped with two large stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos®. This allows users to have the most engaging and entertaining multimedia experience while enjoying crisper visuals and cleaner audio. Furthermore, Dolby's head tracking technology identifies the location of sound as the user turns their head, recalibrating to give them a more natural sound experience. While Qualcomm® Snapdragon Sound™ delivers incredibly immersive detail in games, movies, music, and more using Bluetooth®.

With the launch of the Motorola edge50 Ultra, Motorola is also introducing a more personalized and intuitive Hello UI having all Moto apps at one place and latest Android 14 with assured 3 OS upgrades and 4 years of SMR updates. Hello UI features include, Moto Gestures, Moto Secure with Thinkshield, Family Spaces, Moto Unplugged, and Personalize 5.0. The new Motorola edge50 Ultra is more than just an advanced smartphone, it's also pushing the boundaries of sustainable packaging and product design with an eco-friendly box, which is plastic-free, features natural soy ink printing, and uses recycled and recyclable materials. Including packaging card stock made with over 60% recycled materials from FSC-certified sources.

Availability:

The Motorola edge50 Ultra is available in real wood finish design referred to as Nordic Wood. It is also available in a vegan leather finish in two colours, Forest Grey and Peach Fuzz- Pantone Color of the year 2024.

The smartphone will go on sale from 24th Jun 2024, 12 PM on Flipkart, Motorola.in and leading retail stores including Reliance Digital.

Launch Price:

12GB+512GB : INR 59,999

Special Introductory Offer:

Additional Rs 5000 discount as Special Introductory Offer for limited period only

12GB+512GB : INR 54,999

Affordability Offers:

1. Rs. 5,000 Instant Bank discount from leading banks like HDFC and ICICI banks

2. Consumers can also avail No Cost EMIs up to 12 Months starting at 4,167/ per month from leading banks

Effective Price with offer:

For 12GB+512GB variant: INR 49,999 (including introductory and bank offer)

To know more about the product visit:

Flipkart - www.flipkart.com/motorola-edge-50-ultra-5g-coming-soon-store

Motorola website - www.motorola.in/smartphones-motorola-edge-50-ultra/p

Detailed Marketing Specifications

