Motorola Launches moto g34 5G - the Segment's Fastest 5G Phone with Snapdragon 695 5G Processor, Premium Vegan Leather Design

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], January 9: Motorola, India's best## 5G smartphone brand, today announced the launch of the moto g34 5G, the latest addition to its g series franchise. This smartphone disrupts the affordable 5G smartphone market with the segment's fastest* 5G performance powered by a Snapdragon® 695 5G octa-core processor coupled with the segment's highest - 13 5G bands, VoNR support and up to 4 carrier aggregation. Additionally, the moto g34 5G is stunning to look at, boasting a premium, Vegan Leather Finish as well as a 3D Acrylic glass (PMMA) finish, while being one of the thinnest and the lightest devices in segment. The moto g34 5G also comes with various segment leading features including the latest Android™ 14, 50MP camera system, Stereo speakers tuned with Dolby Atmos, a 120Hz 6.5" display, plus a host of differentiated software features such as moto secure, family spaces, moto unplugged, moto connect and Ready for PC^ that make it the best* 5G smartphone in its segment.

Equipped with segment's fastest* 5G Performance featuring Snapdragon™ 695 5G octa-core processor, the moto g34 5G offers effortless multitasking, and gaming capabilities. The moto g34 5G provides users with enhanced performance through two RAM variants and ample storage with in-built 4GB or 8GB LPDDR4X RAM which can be expanded up to 16GB with RAM boost feature and a massive 128GB UFS 2.2 Storage expandable up to 1TB with microSD card. The moto g34 5G is also loaded with advanced 5G technology such as support for 13 5G Bands, VoNR and up to 4 carrier aggregation making it the segment's best* 5G performer.

In terms of design, the smartphone stands out with its super-premium vegan leather finish in ocean green colour, as well as the 3D acrylic glass finish available in Ice blue and charcoal black colours. Not only that, the smartphone boasts an exceptionally sleek and light-weight design, measuring just 7.98 mm in thickness and 179 gm. Furthermore, the moto g34 5G also comes with a water-repellant IP52 rating, ensuring it stays safe from spills and splashes.

The moto g34 5G transforms users' photography experience by offering incredibly sharp, super vibrant photos even in low light conditions with its advanced 50 MP main camera equipped with Quad Pixel technology ensuring surreal and bright photos, even in challenging low-light conditions. The moto g34 5G also comes with the innovative Image auto enhance feature that provides consumers the option to capture pictures in natural or enhanced/boosted colours depending on their preference, giving them the most advanced photography experience in the segment. Motorola has also introduced premium software features in the camera such as audio zoom, spot colour, auto smile capture, gesture capture and auto night vision mode. The 16 MP front camera on the moto g34 5G is one of the highest resolution cameras in its segment and captures sharper and more vibrant self-portraits for social-ready selfies. Additionally, moto g34 5G also has a dedicated micro vision camera for taking Instagram worthy videos and images up-close.

The latest Android 14 software further adds to the high performance of the phone with personalized features, enhanced security, and health connectivity. The smartphone also comes with additional features like Moto Secure 3.0 for security and privacy with newly launched anti-fishing and auto lock features. Family Space for kids, moto connect and Ready For PC (available in 8GB variant only), to unleash your favourite mobile games and entertainment on your big screen TV or Access your phone apps and your PC files all on the same display, moto unplugged to enable digital well-being and the latest My UX to experience the ultimate personalization along with the popular moto gestures. The device also comes with the side-mounted fingerprint reader/power button combo ensuring effortless security.

The moto g34 5G enables users to experience smooth gameplay, multitasking and seamless scrolling on its 6.5" display with a 120 Hz refresh rate. The expansive screen, boasting extremely thin bezels and a modern punch hole display, enhances viewing pleasure for movies, games, and video chats. In addition, the refresh rate adjusts automatically based on the type of content on the screen. With a low-latency 240Hz touch rate, users can experience far more responsiveness than a standard display. This immersive viewing experience is further enhanced by two large Stereo speakers tuned with Dolby Atmos® delivering multidimensional sound and studio-quality audio. This Hi-Res certified sound system ensures an extended dynamic range, providing unparalleled clarity for music enthusiasts. With intelligent power amplification and synchronized stereo speakers, this device ensures sharp, clear, and robust sound. It delivers a truly immersive entertainment experience for your preferred content.

The moto g34 5G also provides power for days with its massive 5000 mAh battery, perfect for extended playlists, video calls, and binge-watching. The moto g34 5G charges swiftly with the TurboPower™ 20W charger, providing hours of power in minutes. This powerful combination guarantees a seamless smartphone experience, eliminating worries about running out of battery during daily activities.

Speaking on the launch, Mr. T.M. Narasimhan, Managing Director, Mobile Business Group - India said "We are thrilled to begin the year on a high with the launch of moto g34 5G. Our aim is to bring best in class 5G smartphone experiences to a wider audience across the country. This smartphone is a complete, no compromise 5G device available at an accessible price point. It boasts a powerful processor that allows users to fully utilize the potential of 5G for seamless content consumption and more, along with a stunning design with vegan leather finish, latest Android™ 14 and other state-of-the-art hardware and software features. We are confident that this smartphone will set new standards and accelerate 5G adoption in the Indian smartphone industry."

Availability:

moto g34 5G will be available in three beautiful colours: Ocean Green, Ice Blue, and Charcoal Black, featuring the limited-edition premium vegan leather design in ocean green colour and 3D Acrylic glass (PMMA) finish in Ice Blue and Charcoal black.

The moto g34 5G will be available in two memory variants with built-in 4GB RAM and 8GB RAM + 128GB Storage; and will go on sale on Flipkart, Motorola.in and leading retail stores starting 17th January 2024, 12PM onwards.

The device will also be available for pre-order on 9th January between 12:00PM to 2:00PM, exclusively on Flipkart, where pre-order consumers will get free device protection worth Rs. 2,800.

Launch Price:

4GB RAM + 128GB Storage: Rs. 10,999

8GB RAM + 128GB Storage: Rs. 11,999

Affordability Offers~:

Additional Rs. 1,000 on exchange.

Effective Price with offer:

4GB + 128GB: Rs. 9,999#

8GB + 128GB: Rs. 10,999

To know more about the product visit:

https://www.flipkart.com/moto-g34-5g/p/itm38a4f74f43133?pid=MOBGUFK49KDBZUMC

Operator Offers:

Total Benefits worth Rs. 4,500 from Reliance Jio (Applicable on pre-paid plan of: Rs. 399)

* Cashback worth Rs. 2000

* Partner coupons worth Rs. 2500

To know more about the offer: https://www.jio.com/en-in/jio-motorola-fogo-5g-offer-2023

Disclaimers:

*Within the Motorola 5G smartphone portfolio in India

# Including exchange offer

~ Available in select channels

^ Moto connect and Ready for is only available in the 8GB variant

## As per Techarc Best 5G smartphone report 2023

** With RAM Boost feature. Up to 8GB of Virtual RAM

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor