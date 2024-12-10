Motorola Launches moto g35 5G - Segments Fastest* 5G Smartphone with Industry Leading Features, Starting at Just Rs. 9,999

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], December 10: Motorola, India's best# 5G smartphone brand, announces the launch of the moto g35 5G to disrupt the affordable 5G smartphone market. This smartphone launched as the segment's fastest* 5G with the segment's highest 12 5G bands and supports VoNR connectivity, 4x4 MIMO, and 4 Carrier aggregation for a seamless and future-ready 5G experience. The moto g35 5G is compatible with all 5G network operators including Airtel and Jio, supporting both NSA and SA 5G networks, making it a TRUE 5G device. It has been officially validated by Techarc as India's fastest 5G smartphone in its segment, after evaluating various 5G-related parameters. Additionally, the moto g35 5G boasts segment's only FHD+ 6.7" Display with Vision Booster Technology and a 60Hz-120Hz variable refresh rate, paired with 1000nits brightness to ensure vibrant visuals and smooth transitions, even in bright conditions. It is also protected by Corning® Gorilla® Glass 3. It features the segment's only 50MP Quad Pixel camera system with 4K video recording, along with an 8MP ultrawide and segment's leading 16MP Selfie camera, delivering stunning photography and video capabilities. Encased in a premium vegan leather design in Leaf Green or Guava Red, and a 3D PMMA finish in Midnight Black to choose from, the moto g35 5G is an unbeatable blend of performance, design, and value.

The moto g35 5G sets a new standard for 5G connectivity with its segment's fastest* 5G performance, validated by Techarc as India's fastest 5G smartphone under Rs. 13K. Equipped with an impressive 12 5G bands and VoNR connectivity, this True 5G phone ensures seamless compatibility with all network operators and both SA and NSA 5G bands. With advanced 4x4 MIMO technology and support for up to 4 Carrier Aggregation, users can experience unparalleled speed and reliability. Whether streaming, gaming, or capturing memories, the moto g35 5G provides a future-ready, lag-free 5G experience, setting it apart from competitors in its segment.

Equipped with segment's only FHD+ 6.7'' 120Hz display, the moto g35 5G redefines visual excellence with smooth and fluid transitions. Enhanced by Vision Booster Technology and 1000nits peak brightness, it ensures exceptional clarity and visibility, even in bright outdoor conditions. The display is protected by durable Corning Gorilla® Glass 3, and Its 240Hz touch sampling rate delivers ultra-responsive interactions, perfect for gaming and multitasking. Additional features like Night Vision Mode for comfortable low light viewing and Smart Water Touch Technology ensure effortless usability even on wet screens. With its immersive color boost feature, which adjusts to ambient lighting, the moto g35 5G makes entertainment, gaming, and video calls truly vibrant and engaging. The immersive viewing experience on moto g35 5G is further enhanced by Dual Stereo speakers tuned with Dolby Atmos® delivering multidimensional sound and studio-quality audio. With intelligent power amplification and synchronized stereo speakers, this device ensures sharp, clear, and robust sound.

The moto g35 5G redefines mobile photography and videography by being the segment's only 50MP Quad Pixel camera with 4K video recording capabilities. Capturing exceptional clarity and vibrant images, even in challenging lighting. The segment's leading 8MP ultra-wide lens, allows users to capture up to 4x more in a single frameperfect for wide landscapes and group shots and segment's highest 16MP selfie camera delivers sharp, detailed portraits, enhanced by the Face Retouch feature to minimize blemishes and wrinkles. The camera system is packed with advanced features like HDR, Night Vision, Portrait Mode, and Image Auto Enhance, designed to transform everyday moments into extraordinary memories. It also includes powerful Google Photos AI tools such as Magic Eraser, Photo Unblur, and Magic Editor to further elevate your photos.

The moto g35 5G features a premium vegan leather finish available in Pantone-validated Leaf Green and Guava Red colours, exuding sophistication and style. For those who prefer a sleek, matte look, the Midnight Black variant with a 3D PMMA finish offers a refined and modern appeal. Setting a new standard in design, the device features ultra-thin 7.9mm body and feather-light weight of just 185 grams, ensuring unmatched comfort. It comes with a water-repellent IP52 rating, protecting it from accidental spills and splashes. This harmonious unibody design not only feels premium in hand but also ensures the phone stands out with a contemporary aesthetic.

The moto g35 5G is powered by the segment's most powerful## UNISOC T760 processor, offering blazing-fast performance and unmatched efficiency. With a stellar AnTuTu score of over 485K, this octa-core chip ensures smooth multitasking, seamless 4K video recording, and lag-free photo editing. Coupled with in-built 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage and is expandable up to 1TB with microSD card. it provides lightning-quick app launches and ultra-fast data access. Plus, with RAM Boost, users can expand memory up to 12GB, making multitasking even more fluid.

Speaking on the launch, Mr. T.M. Narasimhan, Managing Director, Motorola Mobility India, said "We are thrilled to introduce the moto g35 5G, a game-changing device in the affordable 5G segment. Our goal is to make the best 5G experiences accessible to a wider audience across India. The moto g35 5G is a no-compromise smartphone, combining cutting-edge 5G technology, exceptional entertainment and imaging, and a stunning design, all at an unbeatable price. We're confident the moto g35 5G will set new benchmarks and help drive further proliferation of 5G across the country."

The moto g35 5G also provides power for days with its massive 5000 mAh battery, perfect for extended playlists, video calls, and binge-watching. The moto g35 5G charges swiftly with the TurboPower™ 20W charger, provided inside the box, giving hours of power in minutes. This powerful combination guarantees a seamless smartphone experience, eliminating worries about running out of battery during daily activities.

The moto g35 5G runs on the latest Android 14 software, designed to deliver a seamless and secure experience. Users are guaranteed an upgrade to Android 15, along with 3 years of assured security updates, ensuring long-term reliability. The software enhances security with features like Moto Secure, a centralized hub for managing privacy settings, permissions, and creating secret folders for sensitive data. ThinkShield for Mobile Protection adds another layer of defense against threats, while Family Space 2.0 creates a safe environment for kids to learn and play. With My UX, users can enjoy personalized gestures, intuitive controls, and customization options to make the smartphone truly their own. The device also features a convenient side-mounted fingerprint reader integrated with the power button for effortless access and enhanced security.

The moto g35 5G will be available in three striking colour options: Leaf Green and Guava Red with a premium vegan leather finish, and Midnight Black with a 3D PMMA finish.

It will come in a single memory variant with in-built 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. The moto g35 5G will be available for purchase starting 16th December 2024, at 12 PM onwards, exclusively on Flipkart, Motorola.in, and leading retail stores across the country.

Launch Price:

4GB + 128GB: Rs. 9,999

Operator Offer:

Operator Name: Reliance Jio

Total Benefits worth Rs. 5,000

Rs. 2,000 CASHBACK + Rs. 3,000 Vouchers

To know more about the offer: https://www.jio.com/offers/brand-partners/jio-motorola-g35-2024/

*As per Techarc India's fastest 5G smartphone report under 13K price segment

# As per Techarc Best 5G Smartphone Report 2024

## Within the sub-Rs. 10K price segment

** With RAM Boost feature. Up to 12GB Virtual RAM

