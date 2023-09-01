Motorola launches moto g84 5G in Viva Magenta at an Effective Price of Rs. 18,999

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], September 1: Motorola, India’s best 5G smartphone brand, today announced the launch of moto g84 5G. Set to disrupt Indian smartphone market with its pantone curated colours, ultra-premium design and an exceptional 120Hz, 10-bit, billion colours pOLED display coupled with the segment’s first in-built 12GB RAM + 256GB Storage configuration.

The moto g84 5G is the first moto g series device ever to come with the incredibly vibrant, Pantone colour of the Year 2023, Viva Magenta. The moto g84 5G comes in a special soft-touch vegan leather finish available in Viva Magenta and Marshmallow Blue colours whereas the Midnight Blue variant is available in an acrylic glass (3D premium PMMA) finish.

The motog84 5G boasts an incredibly vivid 120Hz 6.55” pOLED display that delivers over a billion shades of colours through 10-bit colour depth and 100% DCI-P3 support. It has a Full HD+ resolution combined with a 120Hz refresh rate and borderless front display with a peak brightness of 1300 NITS. The stereo speakers tuned with Dolby Atmos® Hi-Res certified sound system, output multi-dimensional studio quality audio.

The device is the first under the INR 20K segment to offer an in-built 12GB RAM and 256 GB Storage configuration, coupled with the support of 14 5G bands and an efficient Snapdragon® 695 5G processor.

The moto g84 is equipped with a 50MP primary camera with Optical Image stabilisation (OIS) Ultra Pixel technology. The 8 MP secondary sensor captures ultrawide shots, professional-looking portraits, and incredibly detailed close-ups. The smartphone also features a fast-focusing 16MP camera.

The moto g84 5G is backed up by a powerful 5000mAh battery which fuels up fast with a TurboPower™ 33W charger. Additionally, it comes with an IP54 water repellant design along with various stand-out experiences, like ThinkShield for Mobile.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Prashant Mani, Executive Director - Motorola Asia Pacific, said, "Today marks an important milestone in our journey of democratizing technology and leading the 5G ecosystem in India as we proudly unveil the moto g84 5G. This remarkable device exemplifies our strong commitment to differentiate with design and colours in addition to segment-leading hardware and software features. Bringing a splash of colour to the moto g family, the moto g84 5G becomes the first in the moto g franchise to feature the PANTONE Colour of the Year 2023, Viva Magenta, along with an incredibly vivid and vibrant – billion colour pOLED display. Coupled with an incredible 5G experience through segment-leading hardware and software innovations we are confident that this smartphone will prove to be a game changer in the sub 20K 5G segment in India.”

Availability:

moto g84 5G will be available in three beautiful colours, namely: Viva Magenta and Marshmallow Blue in premium vegan leather finish and Midnight Blue in 3D Acrylic glass finish in a single variant with In-built 12GB RAM + 256GB Storage.

The moto g84 5G will be available on Flipkart, Motorola.in and leading retail stores starting 8th September, 12PM onwards.

Pricing & Launch Offers:

Launch Price: Rs. 19,999

Effective Price: Rs. 18,999 including bank/exchange offers

Affordability Offers:

* Flat Rs. 1000 Instant Discount on ICICI Bank Credit Cards or

* Rs. 1000 additional value on Exchange of an old device on Flipkart

Effective Price with Offers: Rs. 18,999

To know more about the product visit:

https://www.flipkart.com/motorola-g84-comingsoon-jnd8oi3-k8ioi-store

https://www.flipkart.com/g84/p/itm9a3cdfd5d3834?pid=MOBGQFX672GDDQAQ

Operator Offers

Total Benefits worth Rs. 5000 from Reliance Jio (Applicable on pre-paid plan of Rs. 399)

- Cashback worth Rs. 2000

- Partner coupons worth Rs. 3000

To know more about the offer: https://www.jio.com/en-in/jio-motorola-g84-offer-2023

moto g84 5G

